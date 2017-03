INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/20

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/19/2017.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($148,527), IN TRANSIT ($198,081), SWEAT ($244,448), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($332,881), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($440,475)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-280,292), ON YOUR FEET! ($-42,610), THE PRICE ($-39,558), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-35,720), BEAUTIFUL ($-31,194)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

IN TRANSIT ($50.19), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($51.00), SWEAT ($55.48), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($58.78), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($73.39)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (19.68%), IN TRANSIT (26.98%), SWEAT (37.19%), ON YOUR FEET! (38.48%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (47.6%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (41.5%), ON YOUR FEET! (57.1%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (70.6%), IN TRANSIT (75%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (75.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-1083), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (-1022), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-349), ON YOUR FEET! (-255), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-216)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

