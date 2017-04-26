Haley Swindal Brings New Concert GOLDEN GIRL to Feinstein's / 54 Below

Broadway powerhouse Haley Swindal is back at Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand on May 30 at 7PM and June 6 at 9:30PM in Golden Girl - a brand-new concert event celebrating the music of an era that her heart and soul were born in - The Golden Age.

With influences ranging from Rosemary Clooney to Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, Haley puts her own stamp on songs that made these great dames stars. Haley will knock-out-of-the-park standards such as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Don't Rain on My Parade," and "Cry Me A River," all with fresh arrangements by musical director to the stars Tedd Firth (Michael Feinstein, Ana Gasteyer, Brian Stokes Mitchell). The swingin' band includes Tom Hubbard, Amy Griffiths, Sherrie Maricle, and Jami Dauber.

Conceived and directed by Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony Award winner LiLlias White), this is an evening that will have you laughing, crying, and tapping your feet all within a matter of minutes, and a true showbiz event where a brand-new star is born.

Haley has appeared on Broadway and on tour with Jekyll and Hyde, White Christmas, Jesus Christ Superstar opposite Ted Neeley, and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside the great standards vocalist Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops. She won a New York Emmy for her appearance on Kids on Deck and recently appeared in the film Walt Before Mickey.

Haley Swindal "Golden Girl" plays Feinstein's / 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30, 2017 at 7PM and June 6, 2017 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

