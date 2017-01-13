HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording Surpasses 1 Million in U.S. Sales

Billboard reports today that the Original Broadway Cast Recording, Hamilton: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL, currently No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, has now surpassed 1 million in U.S. album sales, according to Nielsen Music. The LP sold an additional 16,000 copies in the week ending Jan. 5th, bringing its total sales to 1.005 million since its release on September 25, 2015.



This marks the first time since 2005 that a cast album has sold a million copies, JERSEY BOYS attained the milestone after making its debut on the charts in October of that year. Since then it has sold a total of 1.44 million copies.



Additionally, HAMILTON is only the ninth cast recording to sell a million since Nielsen began electronically tracking music sales in 1991. The top selling cast album in Nielsen's history is currently the highlights edition of the original London cast recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, with 4.97 million sold. Rounding out the list of other million-selling cast albums are the original Broadway cast recordings of WICKED (2.67 million), LES MISERABLES (1.65 million), RENT (1.28 million) and THE LION KING (1.04 million), the original cast recording of MAMMA MIA! (1.71 million) and the highlights edition of the complete symphonic recording of LES MISERABLES (1.04 million).

