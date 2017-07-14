Disney's Overhauled 'Great Movie Ride' to Follow History of Disney Movie Musicals?

During a morning preview show for the 2017 D23 Expo, it was revealed that permits appear to have been filed for changes to Disney World's The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios. Rumors have been circulating that the attraction was to undergo a "significant overhaul".

The morning show also revealed that sources say the new attraction will feature Mickey Mouse taking you through the history of Disney movies, specifically Disney movie musicals. Construction on the project is expected to be completed within the next two years.

The report has not been confirmed by Disney.

Watch the preview show in full below:



About D23 Expo 2017: All the magic and excitement of the past, present, and future of Disney entertainment come together once again as D23: The Official Disney Fan Club presents D23 Expo 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Each of Disney's magical worlds will unite under one roof to celebrate what's new and what's on the horizon from theme parks, television, music, gaming, and films, including Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.



Highlights planned for D23 Expo include the Disney Legends Ceremony, which honors the talented men and women who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy; an all-new exhibit curated by the Walt Disney Archives; D23 Expo's costume contest, Mousequerade, showcasing the most creative designs by fans; the D23 Expo Emporium, where Disney fans can buy, sell, and trade Disney collectibles, memorabilia, merchandise, and more; and the D23 Expo Design Challenge. The 2017 Expo features a massive show floor full of immersive experiences and special opportunities to see what's next for Disney around the world, and guests may run into their favorite Disney stars, characters, Imagineers, animators, and filmmakers.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney

