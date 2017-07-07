Confirmed: Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson to Star in LITTLE WOMEN TV Adaptation

Today, Variety confirms reports that Tony Award-winner Angela Lansbury will join Olivier Award nominee Emily Watson (THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING) in a three-part television adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's, LITTLE WOMEN for BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS. Olivier Award-winning actor Michael Gambon will take on the role of Mr. Laurence. The project will be helmed by Vanessa Caswill.

Set during the time of the American Civil War, the story, adapted by Heidi Thomas, centers on four sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March and follows their journey from childhood to adulthood. Watson will take on the role of family matriarch Marmee, while Lansbury will play the "wealthy and cantankerous Aunt March." The four sisters will be portrayed by Maya Hawkes, Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy and Katrhyn Newton.



Filming is scheduled to get underway this month in Ireland.

LITTLE WOMEN has enjoyed numerous film adaptations and was adapted for the Broadway stage in 2005 as a musical starring Sutton Foster as Jo March and Maureen McGovern as Marmee,

Angela Lansbury has enjoyed a career spanning nearly 75 years in film, stage, and television. Winner of five Tony Awards, she made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso. In 1960, she returned to Broadway in Shelagh Delaney's A Taste of Honey. In 1964, she starred in her first musical, Anyone Can Whistle, and in 1966, she triumphed as Mame, winning her first Tony. She won three more Tonys for Dear World (1968), Gypsy (1974), and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 23-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in 2007 in Terrence McNally's Deuce. In 2009 she won her fifth Tony Award as Madame Arcati in Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit. She also appeared as Madame Armfeldt in A Little Night Music (2010), and in Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012). In 2013, she appeared in the acclaimed Australian tour of Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy, with James Earl Jones and Boyd Gaines, a production which was filmed for cinemas.

