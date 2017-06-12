Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Cast of HAMILTON's National Tour to Perform National Anthem at NBA Finals Tonight

Jun. 12, 2017  
Cast of HAMILTON's National Tour to Perform National Anthem at NBA Finals Tonight

Billboard reports that cast members from the national tour of HAMILTON will perform the National Anthem prior to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Among the cast members who will participate in the performance are Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman. Game 5 airs live tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

HAMILTON on tour will be played by Ruben J. Carbajal as John Lauren/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and MATHENEE TRECO as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The National Tour also includes RYAN ALVARADO, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, DANIEL CHING, Karli Dinardo, JEFFERY DUFFY, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, SABRINA IMAMURA, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, DESMOND NUNN, JOSH ANDRÉS RIVERA, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, KEENAN D. WASHINGTON and Andrew Wojtal.

Performances began March 10, 2017 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California. The National Tour of HAMILTON will play 22 weeks in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Waving Through a Window' on THE TONYS
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
  • The 2017 Tony Awards - Watch Your Favorite Stars Strut the Red Carpet LIVE!
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Kevin Spacey-Hosted TONY AWARDS
  • Extra Applause: Jennifer Ashley Tepper Salutes Broadway's Unsung Heroes This Tonys Season

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com