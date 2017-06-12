Cast of HAMILTON's National Tour to Perform National Anthem at NBA Finals Tonight

Billboard reports that cast members from the national tour of HAMILTON will perform the National Anthem prior to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Among the cast members who will participate in the performance are Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman. Game 5 airs live tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

HAMILTON on tour will be played by Ruben J. Carbajal as John Lauren/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and MATHENEE TRECO as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The National Tour also includes RYAN ALVARADO, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, DANIEL CHING, Karli Dinardo, JEFFERY DUFFY, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, SABRINA IMAMURA, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, DESMOND NUNN, JOSH ANDRÉS RIVERA, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, KEENAN D. WASHINGTON and Andrew Wojtal.

Performances began March 10, 2017 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California. The National Tour of HAMILTON will play 22 weeks in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

