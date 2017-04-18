BWW TV: How Did He Do It? Andy Karl & Company Reflect on GROUNDHOG DAY's Crazy Opening Night!

A torn ACL cannot stop Andy Karl! After sustaining an injury onstage last week during his performance in GROUNDHOG DAY, the leading man went on in the role of Phil Connors for yesterday's opening night. How did he do it? BroadwayWorld caught up with the Broadway Superman and his super-cast after the curtain came down below!

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

