GROUNDHOG DAY
Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

BWW TV: How Did He Do It? Andy Karl & Company Reflect on GROUNDHOG DAY's Crazy Opening Night!

Apr. 18, 2017  

A torn ACL cannot stop Andy Karl! After sustaining an injury onstage last week during his performance in GROUNDHOG DAY, the leading man went on in the role of Phil Connors for yesterday's opening night. How did he do it? BroadwayWorld caught up with the Broadway Superman and his super-cast after the curtain came down below!

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

BWW TV: How Did He Do It? Andy Karl & Company Reflect on GROUNDHOG DAY's Crazy Opening Night!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Opening Night Special

  • BWW TV: How Did He Do It? Andy Karl & Company Reflect on GROUNDHOG DAY's Crazy Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars of Lincoln Center's OSLO on Opening Night
  • BWW TV: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Celebrate the Beauty of WAR PAINT on Opening Night!
  • BWW TV: The Comedy Continues Inside Opening Night of PRESENT LAUGHTER!
  • BWW TV: The Time Is Still Right! Go Inside Opening Night of AMELIE
  • BWW TV: When Wrong Went Right- Inside Opening Night of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com