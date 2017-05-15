BWW TV Exclusive: BYU Students and Alums Bring It at Broadway Sessions!

You can take the boy out of Utah, but can you ever take the Utah out of the boy? Who knows, but a couple weeks back at Broadway Sessions, we did learn that you can bring the Utah to the boy. Full disclosure: I, Ben Cameron, grew up in the great red state of Utah, just a mile or two from Brigham Young University. So, although you may not have known, I have known for years just how sensational the training is in the BYU Music/Dance/Theatre program. Training so goodie resulted in starry careers for alumni Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Alicia Shumway (The King and I), Zach Hess (The Book of Mormon), Michael Milkanin (Kinky Boots), Becca Petersen (Bandstand) and more. Check them out in action alongside the extremely talented '17 graduating MDT class.

Join us this week for the big finish to our College Cabaret series as we welcome Syracuse University this week.

