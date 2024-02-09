Video: Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month

Watch performers from Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown, Back to the Future, and more!

Feb. 09, 2024

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last week to celebrate Black History Month with an all-star concert. The evening focused on Black influence, impact, and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

Performers included: Bre Jackson ("Too Beautiful fro Words"), Allison Semmes ("La Vie En Rose"), Ezekiel Andrew ("Go Down Moses"), Maya Boyd ("Be a Lion"), Brit West ("Our Lady of the Underground"), Nkrumah Gatling ("Love Is On the Way"), Lamont Walker II ( "Stay Positive"), Gabrielle Beckford ("Feeling Good"), Caleb Barnett ("Ain't No Sunshine"), Oyoyo Joe ("No One Is Alone"), Jonathan Christopher ("North"), Nick Drake ("Someone Like You") and more. The evening was co-hosted by Avenue Q alum Imari Hardon and featured ‘Rising Star' Carli Hardon.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.





