Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Rolls Into Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

By: Mar. 24, 2024
Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast memebers from hit Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Performers included: Sherz Aletaha ("Happy Days Are Here Again"), Amanda Rose ("A Quiet Thing"), and Morgan Kirner ("What More Do I Need?" and "They Just Keep Moving the Line") and rising stars Ana Solis ("No Podemos Regresar"), Isadora Salekfard ("I Dreamed a Dream" and "Hit Me with a Hot Note and Watch Me Bounce") and Bie Yuting ("Our Lady of the Underground" and "God Help the Outcasts"). 

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.




Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee
Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug
Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover
Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Vice Tee Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Vice Tee

Videos