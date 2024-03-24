Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Rolls Into Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast memebers from hit Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Performers included: Sherz Aletaha ("Happy Days Are Here Again"), Amanda Rose ("A Quiet Thing"), and Morgan Kirner ("What More Do I Need?" and "They Just Keep Moving the Line") and rising stars Ana Solis ("No Podemos Regresar"), Isadora Salekfard ("I Dreamed a Dream" and "Hit Me with a Hot Note and Watch Me Bounce") and Bie Yuting ("Our Lady of the Underground" and "God Help the Outcasts").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.