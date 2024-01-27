Video: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last week with cast members from the groundbreaking hit, How to Dance in Ohio.

Performers included: Desmond Edwards("I Me Myself"), Marina Jansen, Jean Christian Barry ("First Impressions"), Haven Burton ("You've Changed"), Marina Pires, Ayanna Thomas ("Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again"), Nick Gaswirth ("The Butterfly"), Amelia Fei ("Charming"), Christina Sastre, Collin Hancock ("You Gotta Die Sometime"), Liam Pearce, Madison Kopec ("Suddenly Seymore"), Imani Russell ("The View From Here"), Martin Sola ("Besame Mucho"), Conor Tague ("You'll Be Back"), Cristina Sastre ("Landslide"), and Hunter Hollingsworth ("For Forever")

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.