Video: All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month and welcomed back a starry roster of Broadway's brightest to perform their favorite holiday tunes, play games with the audience and celebrate the season.

The special night welcomed back annual guests Patrick Page, who performed a dramatic reading of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and Paige Davis, who joined Ben in the opening number. Other peerformers included Brittney Mack ("Somewhere"), Coleen Sexton ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Miki Abraham ("River"), Zurin Villanueva ("Silent Night"), Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd and Taylor Iman Jones ("I've Got My Love tp Keep Me Warm"), Amy Hillier Larsen ("Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"), Tanner Callicutt ("Grown-Up Christmas List"), Gregory Treco ("Being Alive"), Morgan Higgins ("Where Are You Christmas?"), and Josh Walker ("O Holy Night").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.