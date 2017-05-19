BWW Morning Brief May 19th, 2017 - Drama League Awards and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 18, 2017

Gothamist.com reports that a speeding car has plowed into a crowd of pedestrians walking through New York's Times Square. According to sources, at least one person has been killed and 13 others have been injured.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Step in Time with the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS!

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 18, 2017

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, will present the hit Broadway musical Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film with original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Julian Fellowes, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. Bank of America is the Major Sponsor of Mary Poppins.. (more...)

3) Broadway Shows Will Go On Tonight After Times Square Crash; Active Investigation to Cause Travel Delays

by BWW News Desk - May 18, 2017

All Broadway shows will play as scheduled, tonight, Thursday, May 18th. Theatregoers are advised to allow for additional travel time due to an active investigation in the Times Square area.. (more...)

4) DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler to Be Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by BWW News Desk - May 18, 2017

BWW has learned that CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley will sit down with legendary actress Bette Midler, now starring in the hit Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY.. (more...)

5) BroadwayWorld Seeks Regional Editors, Production and Student Bloggers, Editorial Pitches

by BWW News Desk - May 18, 2017

BroadwayWorld is looking for performers, designers, directors, musicians and more to join our team as bloggers to give our readers a behind the scenes look at what goes into getting a production opening night ready!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Drama League Awards co-host Will Swenson (portrait by Walter McBride).

shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- The 2017 Drama League Awards will be held today - check out the list of nominees!

- A slew of stars are set for CTG's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday in L.A.

- Judith Light will be honored with O'Neill Center's 17th Monte Cristo Award...

- And finally, THE WHIRLIGIG, featuring Zosia Mamet, Waterwell's dual-language HAMLET, and Robert Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL all open Off-Broadway on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our "Tony Awards Close-Up" with WAR PAINT's Christine Ebersole!

#FridayFunday: RSVP for SAG-AFTRA & BWW's screening of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! and conversation with Kristin Chenoweth & Neil Meron!

Set Your DVR... for HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler, appearing on CBS SUNDAY MORNING this weekend!

Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

What we're geeking out over: Broadway's OH HELLO! is coming to Netflix next month!

OH HELLO ON BROADWAY WILL PREMIERE ON @netflix AROUND THE WORLD JUNE 13th!! pic.twitter.com/tb9VJ8oGfa - nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 18, 2017

What we're listening to: The NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 original Broadway cast recording, out today!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sierra Boggess, who turns 35 on Saturday!

Sierra Boggess last took the stage in Manhattan Concert Productions' THE SECRET GARDEN. Before that, she appeared on Broadway in SCHOOL OF ROCK, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, MASTER CLASS, THE LITTLE MERMAID and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. She also starred in PHANTOM's sequel, LOVE NEVER DIES, in the West End, as well as LES MISERABLES in London.

Sierra Boggess in MCP's THE SECRET GARDEN.

Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

