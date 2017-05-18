BWW Invite: Attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation with HAIRSPRAY LIVE!'s Kristin Chenoweth & Neil Meron

On Monday, May 22 (6PM) SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld will host a special screening of Hairspray Live! followed by a Q&A with Kristin Chenoweth and Executive Producer Neil Meron. Moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the event will take place at the Robin Williams Center (247 W 54th St).

To RSVP simply register with your email here. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Hairspray Live!" in the subject line.



Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Hairspray Live!" combines the dazzling excitement of musical theater with a message of love, inclusion, friendship and acceptance. In 1962 Baltimore, teenager Tracy Turnblad's dream is to dance on "The Corny Collins Show." When, against all odds, she wins a role on the show, Tracy becomes a celebrity overnight and uses her newfound fame to campaign for the integration of the all-white TV program. With the support of her mother Edna, her father Wilbur, her best friend Penny, and her new friends, Link Larkin, Motormouth Maybelle, Seaweed J. Stubbs and Little Inez, Tracy teaches the world how to dance together. Starring Maddie Baillio, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Garrett Clayton, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Ephraim Sykes and Shahadi Wright Joseph. "Hairspray Live!" brings together the creative talents of executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, script adaptor Harvey Fierstein, the original Broadway adaptation's choreographer Jerry Mitchell, original songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, two-time Emmy Award-winning live television director Alex Rudzinski, award-winning costume designer Mary Vogt, music director Lon Hoyt, and Emmy-Award winning production designer Derek McLane.

