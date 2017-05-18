More Tuna! Broadway's OH HELLO! to Premiere on Netflix This June!

Nick Kroll turned to Twitter today to announce the news that Broadway's OH HELLO! in which he co-starred with John Mulaney, will debut on Netflix on June 13th. The popular and critically lauded show, directed by Alex Timbers, opened to rave reviews at The Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on October 10, 2016 and closed January 22, 2017 after 120 performances and 18 previews, recouping its original investment. On January 19th and 20th of this year the show was filmed in front of live audiences for future broadcast.



Check out today's announcement below:

OH HELLO ON BROADWAY WILL PREMIERE ON @netflix AROUND THE WORLD JUNE 13th!! pic.twitter.com/tb9VJ8oGfa - nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 18, 2017







Nick Kroll portrayed Gil Faizon and John MULANEY took on George St. Geegland, two outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and MULANEY first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere.



Dozens of famous and not-so-famous people have made their Broadway debuts (or added another line to their theater resume) as surprise guests joining Gil and George for their cable-access show, "Too Much Tuna," including Will Forte, Robin Byrd, Laura Benanti, Katie Couric, Michael Riedel, Griffin Dunne, Bobby Cannavale, Natasha Lyonne, Mo Rocca, Ad Rock, Fred Savage, Seth Meyers, Paul Sorvino, REBEL Wilson, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Groban, Aziz Ansari, Alan Alda, Willie Geist, Alex Brightman, Cara Delevingne, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Ben Platt, Jesse Eisenberg, Will Ferrell, John Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Shaffer, Jason Alexander, Andrea Martin, Robin Taylor, Tavi Gevinson, Andy Cohen, Bob the Drag Queen, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stephen Colbert, Adrienne Moore, Julie Klausner, Andrew Rannells, Zoe Lister-Jones, CONAN O'Brien, Anson Mount, Rachel Bloom, Andy Richter, Tina Fey, Anthony Atamanuik (as Donald Trump), Alex Guarnaschelli, Geraldo Rivera, Samira Wiley, Edie Falco, Seth Rogen, F. Murray Abraham, David Byrne, Jason Sudeikis, Mike Birbiglia, Aya Cash, Ilana Glazer, Martin Short, Alia Shawkat, ADAM PALLY, Ralph Macchio, Max Greenfield, Bob Harper, Jason Mantzoukous, Gina Rodriguez, Itzhak Perlman, Fred Armisen, Tovah Feldshuh, Ben Stiller, Busy Philipps, Adam Driver, Chelsea Handler, Pat Kiernan, Amy Sedaris, Darren Criss, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Pratt, Julie White, Gina Gershon, Dakota Fanning, Jerrod Carmichael, Matthew Broderick, Ira Glass, Alan Alda (again), Jim Gaffigan, Henry Winkler, Richard Kind, Fisher Stevens, Larry Wilmore, Taylor Schilling, Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Lo Truglio, Olivia Wilde, Rob Corddry, Jessica Walter, Amy Schumer, Jake Lacy, Sebastian Stan, Bobby Moynihan, David Remnick, America Ferrera, Norman Lear, Kristin Wiig, Hank Azaria, Tony Danza, Leslie Jones, Rachel Dratch, Steven Pasquale, Kathy Najimy, John Hodgman, Austin Pendleton, Paul Rudd, Thomas Middleditch, Kelli O'Hara, HANNIBAL Buress, Josh Charles, Pete Davidson, and Reggie Watts.

