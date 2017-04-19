Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET & More Earn Drama League Awards Nominations; Check Out the Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Scroll down for the full list of nominees!

The nominations were announced this morning at a ceremony hosted by Tony Award winners Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth at Sardi's Restaurant, which were streamed live online at BroadwayWorld.

The nominations announcement begins the month of celebrations leading up to the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Tickets for The Drama League Awards, which includes pre-event cocktails and the star- studded afternoon luncheon ceremony, are available by calling (212) 244-9494 or by visiting dramaleague.org/events/awards.

The Nominee Announcement featured The Drama League's proud Lead Season Sponsor, Resolution Life, the Host Sponsor of the 2017 Drama League Awards; Delta Air Lines, the Official Air Line of The Drama League; and M.A.C. Cosmetics, the Official Make-Up Partner of The Drama League. The 2017 Drama League Awards Chairpersons are Bonnie Comley and Jano Herbosch.

The Drama League previously announced its 2017 Special Recognition Honorees: the legendary Bette Midler will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award for his work in animal training for Broadway; and Michael Greif, represented on Broadway this season with both Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint, will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

2017 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Written by Lucas Hnath

Directed by Sam Gold

John Golden Theatre

Produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, Meredith Lynsey Schade, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson

CAUGHT

Written by Christopher Chen

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

The Play Company

Produced by The Play Company (Kate Loewald, Artistic Director)

EVERYBODY

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Signature Theatre Company

Produced by Signature Theatre Company (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Erika Mallin, Executive Director)

IF I FORGET

Written by Steven Levenson

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Roundabout Theatre Company

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: General Manager; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

INDECENT

Written by Paula Vogel

Directed by Rebecca Taichman

Created by Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman

Vineyard Theatre/Cort Theatre

Produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth I. McCann, Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, Four Star Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Marc Levine, Jenn Maley and Mano-Horn Productions; Produced in association with Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director), La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley: Artistic Director; Michael S. Rosenberg: Managing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors); Associate Producer: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Bryna Wasserman, Zalmen Mlotek, Chris Massimine), Adam Hess and Sharon Fallon

A LIFE

Written by Adam Bock

Directed by Anne Kauffman

Playwrights Horizons

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Tim Sanford, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager)

OSLO

Written by J.T. Rogers

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Lincoln Center Theater

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields

Directed by Mark Bell

Lyceum Theatre

Produced by Kevin McCollum, J. J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions/deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold/TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions/Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment/Jack Lane/John Yonover, Lucas McMahon and Mischief Theatre

SWEAT

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

The Public Theater/Studio 54

Produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Jon B. Platt, Roy Furman, Len Blavatnik, Shelly Mitchell, Scott Rudin, Ted Snowdon, Kevin Emrick, True Love Productions, John Gore, Deborah Taylor/Richard Winkler and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM

Written by Paula Lázaro

Directed by David Mendizábal

Atlantic Theater Company

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)

THE WOLVES

Written by Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

The Playwrights Realm

Produced by The Playwrights Realm (Katherine Kovner, Founding Artistic Director; Roberta Pereira, Producing Director) in Association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre Season

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY:

A DOLL'S HOUSE/THE FATHER

Written by Henrik Ibsen and August Strindberg

Directed by Arin Arbus

Theatre for a New Audience

Produced by Theatre for a New Audience (Jeffrey Horowitz, Artistic Director; Henry Christensen III, Chairman; Dorothy Ryan, Managing Director)

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Written by Martin McDonagh

Directed by Garry Hynes

Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Produced by Brooklyn Academy Of Music (Katy Clark, President; Joseph V. Melillo, Executive Producer)

JITNEY

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Manhattan Theatre Club

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth

THE LITTLE FOXES

Written by Lillian Hellman

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Manhattan Theatre Club

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS

Written and directed by Athol Fugard

Signature Theatre Company

Produced by Signature Theatre Company (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Erika Mallin, Executive Director)

OTHELLO

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Sam Gold

New York Theatre Workshop

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (James C. Nicola, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker, Managing Director)

PRESENT LAUGHTER

Written by Noel Coward

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

St. James Theatre

Produced by Jordan Roth, Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President), Spencer Ross, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, AC Orange Entertainment LTD, Grove Entertainment, Stephanie P. McClelland, Eric Falkenstein, Harbor Entertainment, Joe Everett Michaels/Robert F. Ryan and Daryl Roth

THE PRICE

Written by Arthur Miller

Directed by Terry Kinney

Roundabout Theatre Company

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: General Manager; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

Written by John Guare

Directed by Trip Cullman

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tim Levy, John Breglio, Scott M. Delman, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Franki De La Vega, LaRuffa Hysell Group, Jane Bergère, John Gore, Gregory Holt and The Lowy Salpeter Company, producers; Associate Producer: Kevin Emrick

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

The Public Theater

Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL

Book by Craig Lucas; Music by Daniel Messé; Lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé

Directed by Pam Mackinnon

Walter Kerr Theatre

Produced by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Ross, Harbor Entertainment, Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Tony Taccone, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Stephen D. Rountree, Managing Director; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director), Simone Genatt Haft, Marc Routh, Saltaire Investment Group, The John Gore Organization, David Mirvish, Terry Schnuck and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Associate Producers: Lauren Heirigs, Stephanie Cowan, YL Entertainment & Sports Corp., Nelke Planning Co. Ltd., Disk Garage and Tsinghua Culture Media Corp.

ANASTASIA

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Darko Tresnjak

Broadhurst Theatre

Produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang and Silva Theatrical Group/Blumezell; Produced in association with The Hartford Stage Company

BANDSTAND

Book by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker; Music by Richard Oberacker; Lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker

Directed by Andy Blankenbuehler

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Produced by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Tom Kirdahy, Roger Horchow, Peter Stern, Michael Palitz, Jane Dubin, David Lyons, Sarah Perot, James L. Nederlander, James & Catherine Berges, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Jeff & Ellen Adler, Nancy & Randy Best, Deep End Productions, Patty Baker, Terry D. Loftis/Scott D. Huffman, Independent Presenters Network/Charles & Lisa Siegel, Rosie Gunther McCooe/Ferrell Drum and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Todd Schmidt, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Heather Shields and Sammy Lopez

COME FROM AWAY

Book, Music and Lyrice by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Christopher Ashley

Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard & Sherry Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley: Artistic Director; Michael S. Rosenberg: Managing Director) and Seattle Repertory Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Book by Steven Levenson; Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Directed by Michael Greif

Music Box Theatre

Produced by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Arena Stage (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Director) and Second Stage Theatre (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director); Associate Producer: Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein

GROUNDHOG DAY

Book by Danny Rubin; Music by Tim Minchin; Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Directed by Matthew Warchus

August Wilson Theatre

Produced by Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, The Dodgers, Michael Watt, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Burnt Umber Productions, Ken Davenport, Stephen Found, Greenleaf Productions, David Harris, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, Just For Laughs Theatricals/Glass Half Full Productions, Marion Alden Badway, Marriner Group, Tommy Mottola, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Daryl Roth, Sonia Friedman Productions, Theater Mogul, Tulbart, David Walsh, Tony & Maureen Wheeler and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Produced for Whistle Pig by Matthew Warchus and André Ptaszynski; Produced for Columbia Live Stage by Lia Vollack; Produced for The Dodgers by Michael David

HADESTOWN

Book, Music and Lyrics by Anais Mitchell

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

New York Theatre Workshop

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop by special arrangement with Dale Franzen, Mara Isaacs and Paula Marie Black

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Imperial Theatre

Produced by Howard & Janet Kagan, Paula Marie Black, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan, Mary Lu Roffe and Susan Gallin, Diana DiMenna, Mary Maggio/Sharon Azrieli/Robin Gorman, Darren Sussman/Roman Gambourg/Lev Gelfer, Tom Smedes, John Logan, Lisa Matlin, Margie and Bryan Weingarten, Daveed Frazier, Argyle Productions/Jim Kierstead, In Fine Company/Hipzee, Gutterman & Caiola/Backdrop Partners, Siderow Kirchman Productions/Sunnyspot Productions, Gordon/Meli Theatricals, Rodger Hess/Larry Toppall, Daniel Rakowski/Matt Ross/Ben Feldman, Mike Karns, The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Diane Quinn, Executive Producer; Diane Borger, Producer) and Ars Nova; Originally commissioned, developed, and world premiere produced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Managing Director); Further developed and produced by The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Diane Quinn, Executive Producer; Diane Borger, Producer)

RIDE THE CYCLONE

Book, Music and Lyrics by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond

Directed by Rachel Rockwell

MCC Theater

Produced by MCC Theater (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Managing Director)

WAR PAINT

Book by Doug Wright; Music by Scott Frankel; Lyrics by Michael Korie

Directed by Michael Greif

Nederlander Theatre

Produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

NOTE: This season's revival of Sunday in the Park with George was not considered for awards eligibility, at the producers' request.

CATS

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Lyrics by T.S. Eliot; Additional lyrics by Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe Directed by Trevor Nunn

Neil Simon Theatre

Produced by The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), James L. Nederlander, Really Useful Group, Cameron Mackintosh, Roy Furman, John Gore, Stella La Rue, Grove Entertainment, Burnt Umber Productions, Independent Presenters Network/Al Nocciolino and Peter May

FALSETTOS

Book by William Finn and James Lapine; Music by William Finn; Lyrics by William Finn

Directed by James Lapine

Walter Kerr Theatre

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning); produced in association with Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Mindich Chair Musical Theater Associate Producer: Ira Weitzman

HELLO, DOLLY!

Book by Michael Stewart; Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Shubert Theatre

Produced by Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush, Universal Stage Productions, Roger Berlind, William Berlind, Heni Koenigsberg, Terry Allen Kramer, Seth A. Goldstein, The John Gore Organization, Daryl Roth, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Eric Falkenstein, Ruth Hendel, Independent Presenters Network, Peter May, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jane Bergère, Scott M. Delman, Wendy Federman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Anita Waxman, Al Nocciolino, Spring Sirkin, Barbara Freitag and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson

MISS SAIGON

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Alain Boublil; Additional lyrics by Michael Mahler

Directed by Laurence Connor

Broadway Theatre

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton; Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Lonny Price

Palace Theatre

Produced by Paul Blake & Mike Bosner, Michael Linnit, Michael Grade, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Gate Ventures PLC, James L. Nederlander, Stewart Lane/Bonnie Comley, AC Orange Entertainment LTD, Terry Schnuck, Len Blavatnik, Daryl Roth, Shorenstein Hays-Nederlander, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue/Walter Schmidt and 42nd.club/Marc Levine; Produced by arrangement with Really Useful Group

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Book by Hugh Wheeler; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Bill Buckhurst

Barrow Street Theatre

Produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre (Scott Morfee and Tom Wirtshafter, producers), Jean Doumanian, and Rebecca Gold; Nate Koch, Executive Producer

SWEET CHARITY

Book by Neil Simon; Music by Cy Coleman; Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

Directed by Leigh Silverman

The New Group

Presented by The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) in association with Kevin McCollum

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

One winner is selected from this category. The recipient can only receive this award once during his or her career.

Note: The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the 2017 recipient of the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Bette Midler. As an honoree, Ms. Midler is ineligible for nomination for her performance this year.

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent

Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos

Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys

Kate Burton, Present Laughter

Daniel Craig, Othello

JohAnna Day, SWEAT

Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds

Danny DeVito, The Price

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Carson Elrod, The Liar

Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity

Gideon Glick, Significant Other

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons

Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta

Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Simon McBurney, The Encounter

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Caroline O'Connor, Anastasia

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Aisling O'Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane

David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love

Nora Schell, Spamilton

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll's House/The Father

Kate Walsh, If I Forget

Michelle Wilson, SWEAT

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible this season. Their exemplary work, however, is recognized and applauded.

Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Harvey Fierstein, Gently Down The Stream

Related Articles