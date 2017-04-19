Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GREAT COMET & More Earn Drama League Awards Nominations; Check Out the Full List!
The Drama League has announced the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Scroll down for the full list of nominees!
The nominations were announced this morning at a ceremony hosted by Tony Award winners Patina Miller and Bebe Neuwirth at Sardi's Restaurant, which were streamed live online at BroadwayWorld.
The nominations announcement begins the month of celebrations leading up to the 83rd Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square (1535 Broadway) on Friday, May 19, 2017.
The Drama League previously announced its 2017 Special Recognition Honorees: the legendary Bette Midler will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Bill Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award for his work in animal training for Broadway; and Michael Greif, represented on Broadway this season with both Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint, will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
2017 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Written by Lucas Hnath
Directed by Sam Gold
John Golden Theatre
Produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, Meredith Lynsey Schade, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson
CAUGHT
Written by Christopher Chen
Directed by Lee Sunday Evans
The Play Company
Produced by The Play Company (Kate Loewald, Artistic Director)
EVERYBODY
Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
Signature Theatre Company
Produced by Signature Theatre Company (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Erika Mallin, Executive Director)
IF I FORGET
Written by Steven Levenson
Directed by Daniel Sullivan
Roundabout Theatre Company
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: General Manager; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
INDECENT
Written by Paula Vogel
Directed by Rebecca Taichman
Created by Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman
Vineyard Theatre/Cort Theatre
Produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth I. McCann, Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, Four Star Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Marc Levine, Jenn Maley and Mano-Horn Productions; Produced in association with Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director), La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley: Artistic Director; Michael S. Rosenberg: Managing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors); Associate Producer: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Bryna Wasserman, Zalmen Mlotek, Chris Massimine), Adam Hess and Sharon Fallon
A LIFE
Written by Adam Bock
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Playwrights Horizons
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Tim Sanford, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager)
OSLO
Written by J.T. Rogers
Directed by Bartlett Sher
Lincoln Center Theater
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Directed by Mark Bell
Lyceum Theatre
Produced by Kevin McCollum, J. J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions/deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold/TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions/Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment/Jack Lane/John Yonover, Lucas McMahon and Mischief Theatre
SWEAT
Written by Lynn Nottage
Directed by Kate Whoriskey
The Public Theater/Studio 54
Produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Jon B. Platt, Roy Furman, Len Blavatnik, Shelly Mitchell, Scott Rudin, Ted Snowdon, Kevin Emrick, True Love Productions, John Gore, Deborah Taylor/Richard Winkler and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Written by Paula Lázaro
Directed by David Mendizábal
Atlantic Theater Company
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)
THE WOLVES
Written by Sarah DeLappe
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
The Playwrights Realm
Produced by The Playwrights Realm (Katherine Kovner, Founding Artistic Director; Roberta Pereira, Producing Director) in Association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre Season
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY:
A DOLL'S HOUSE/THE FATHER
Written by Henrik Ibsen and August Strindberg
Directed by Arin Arbus
Theatre for a New Audience
Produced by Theatre for a New Audience (Jeffrey Horowitz, Artistic Director; Henry Christensen III, Chairman; Dorothy Ryan, Managing Director)
THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
Written by Martin McDonagh
Directed by Garry Hynes
Brooklyn Academy Of Music
Produced by Brooklyn Academy Of Music (Katy Clark, President; Joseph V. Melillo, Executive Producer)
JITNEY
Written by August Wilson
Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Manhattan Theatre Club
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer); Produced in association with Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons, John Legend/Mike Jackson and Ken Wirth
THE LITTLE FOXES
Written by Lillian Hellman
Directed by Daniel Sullivan
Manhattan Theatre Club
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)
MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS
Written and directed by Athol Fugard
Signature Theatre Company
Produced by Signature Theatre Company (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Erika Mallin, Executive Director)
OTHELLO
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Sam Gold
New York Theatre Workshop
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop (James C. Nicola, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker, Managing Director)
PRESENT LAUGHTER
Written by Noel Coward
Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel
St. James Theatre
Produced by Jordan Roth, Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President), Spencer Ross, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, AC Orange Entertainment LTD, Grove Entertainment, Stephanie P. McClelland, Eric Falkenstein, Harbor Entertainment, Joe Everett Michaels/Robert F. Ryan and Daryl Roth
THE PRICE
Written by Arthur Miller
Directed by Terry Kinney
Roundabout Theatre Company
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: General Manager; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Written by John Guare
Directed by Trip Cullman
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tim Levy, John Breglio, Scott M. Delman, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Franki De La Vega, LaRuffa Hysell Group, Jane Bergère, John Gore, Gregory Holt and The Lowy Salpeter Company, producers; Associate Producer: Kevin Emrick
TROILUS AND CRESSIDA
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Daniel Sullivan
The Public Theater
Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL
Book by Craig Lucas; Music by Daniel Messé; Lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé
Directed by Pam Mackinnon
Walter Kerr Theatre
Produced by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Ross, Harbor Entertainment, Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Tony Taccone, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Stephen D. Rountree, Managing Director; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director), Simone Genatt Haft, Marc Routh, Saltaire Investment Group, The John Gore Organization, David Mirvish, Terry Schnuck and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Associate Producers: Lauren Heirigs, Stephanie Cowan, YL Entertainment & Sports Corp., Nelke Planning Co. Ltd., Disk Garage and Tsinghua Culture Media Corp.
ANASTASIA
Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Directed by Darko Tresnjak
Broadhurst Theatre
Produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang and Silva Theatrical Group/Blumezell; Produced in association with The Hartford Stage Company
BANDSTAND
Book by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker; Music by Richard Oberacker; Lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker
Directed by Andy Blankenbuehler
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Produced by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Tom Kirdahy, Roger Horchow, Peter Stern, Michael Palitz, Jane Dubin, David Lyons, Sarah Perot, James L. Nederlander, James & Catherine Berges, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Jeff & Ellen Adler, Nancy & Randy Best, Deep End Productions, Patty Baker, Terry D. Loftis/Scott D. Huffman, Independent Presenters Network/Charles & Lisa Siegel, Rosie Gunther McCooe/Ferrell Drum and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Todd Schmidt, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Heather Shields and Sammy Lopez
COME FROM AWAY
Book, Music and Lyrice by Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Directed by Christopher Ashley
Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Produced by Junkyard Dog Productions, Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard & Sherry Belkin, Gary & Marlene Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley: Artistic Director; Michael S. Rosenberg: Managing Director) and Seattle Repertory Theatre
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Book by Steven Levenson; Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Directed by Michael Greif
Music Box Theatre
Produced by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network and The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President); Produced in association with Arena Stage (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Director) and Second Stage Theatre (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director); Associate Producer: Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein
GROUNDHOG DAY
Book by Danny Rubin; Music by Tim Minchin; Lyrics by Tim Minchin
Directed by Matthew Warchus
August Wilson Theatre
Produced by Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, The Dodgers, Michael Watt, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Burnt Umber Productions, Ken Davenport, Stephen Found, Greenleaf Productions, David Harris, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, Just For Laughs Theatricals/Glass Half Full Productions, Marion Alden Badway, Marriner Group, Tommy Mottola, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Daryl Roth, Sonia Friedman Productions, Theater Mogul, Tulbart, David Walsh, Tony & Maureen Wheeler and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Produced for Whistle Pig by Matthew Warchus and André Ptaszynski; Produced for Columbia Live Stage by Lia Vollack; Produced for The Dodgers by Michael David
HADESTOWN
Book, Music and Lyrics by Anais Mitchell
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
New York Theatre Workshop
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop by special arrangement with Dale Franzen, Mara Isaacs and Paula Marie Black
NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Book, Music and Lyrics by Dave Malloy
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Imperial Theatre
Produced by Howard & Janet Kagan, Paula Marie Black, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan, Mary Lu Roffe and Susan Gallin, Diana DiMenna, Mary Maggio/Sharon Azrieli/Robin Gorman, Darren Sussman/Roman Gambourg/Lev Gelfer, Tom Smedes, John Logan, Lisa Matlin, Margie and Bryan Weingarten, Daveed Frazier, Argyle Productions/Jim Kierstead, In Fine Company/Hipzee, Gutterman & Caiola/Backdrop Partners, Siderow Kirchman Productions/Sunnyspot Productions, Gordon/Meli Theatricals, Rodger Hess/Larry Toppall, Daniel Rakowski/Matt Ross/Ben Feldman, Mike Karns, The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Diane Quinn, Executive Producer; Diane Borger, Producer) and Ars Nova; Originally commissioned, developed, and world premiere produced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Managing Director); Further developed and produced by The American Repertory Theatre (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director; Diane Quinn, Executive Producer; Diane Borger, Producer)
RIDE THE CYCLONE
Book, Music and Lyrics by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond
Directed by Rachel Rockwell
MCC Theater
Produced by MCC Theater (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Managing Director)
WAR PAINT
Book by Doug Wright; Music by Scott Frankel; Lyrics by Michael Korie
Directed by Michael Greif
Nederlander Theatre
Produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
NOTE: This season's revival of Sunday in the Park with George was not considered for awards eligibility, at the producers' request.
CATS
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Lyrics by T.S. Eliot; Additional lyrics by Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe Directed by Trevor Nunn
Neil Simon Theatre
Produced by The Shubert Organization (Philip J. Smith: Chairman; Robert E. Wankel: President), James L. Nederlander, Really Useful Group, Cameron Mackintosh, Roy Furman, John Gore, Stella La Rue, Grove Entertainment, Burnt Umber Productions, Independent Presenters Network/Al Nocciolino and Peter May
FALSETTOS
Book by William Finn and James Lapine; Music by William Finn; Lyrics by William Finn
Directed by James Lapine
Walter Kerr Theatre
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning); produced in association with Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth: President; Rocco Landesman: President Emeritus; Paul Libin: Executive Vice President; Jack Viertel: Senior Vice President); Mindich Chair Musical Theater Associate Producer: Ira Weitzman
HELLO, DOLLY!
Book by Michael Stewart; Music and lyrics by Jerry Herman
Directed by Jerry Zaks
Shubert Theatre
Produced by Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush, Universal Stage Productions, Roger Berlind, William Berlind, Heni Koenigsberg, Terry Allen Kramer, Seth A. Goldstein, The John Gore Organization, Daryl Roth, The Araca Group, Len Blavatnik, Eric Falkenstein, Ruth Hendel, Independent Presenters Network, Peter May, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jane Bergère, Scott M. Delman, Wendy Federman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Anita Waxman, Al Nocciolino, Spring Sirkin, Barbara Freitag and John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson
MISS SAIGON
Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Alain Boublil; Additional lyrics by Michael Mahler
Directed by Laurence Connor
Broadway Theatre
Produced by Cameron Mackintosh
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton; Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Directed by Lonny Price
Palace Theatre
Produced by Paul Blake & Mike Bosner, Michael Linnit, Michael Grade, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Gate Ventures PLC, James L. Nederlander, Stewart Lane/Bonnie Comley, AC Orange Entertainment LTD, Terry Schnuck, Len Blavatnik, Daryl Roth, Shorenstein Hays-Nederlander, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue/Walter Schmidt and 42nd.club/Marc Levine; Produced by arrangement with Really Useful Group
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
Book by Hugh Wheeler; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Directed by Bill Buckhurst
Barrow Street Theatre
Produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre (Scott Morfee and Tom Wirtshafter, producers), Jean Doumanian, and Rebecca Gold; Nate Koch, Executive Producer
SWEET CHARITY
Book by Neil Simon; Music by Cy Coleman; Lyrics by Dorothy Fields
Directed by Leigh Silverman
The New Group
Presented by The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) in association with Kevin McCollum
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
One winner is selected from this category. The recipient can only receive this award once during his or her career.
Note: The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the 2017 recipient of the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Bette Midler. As an honoree, Ms. Midler is ineligible for nomination for her performance this year.
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Reed Birney, Man From Nebraska
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Total Bent
Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Falsettos
Leon Addison Brown, Master Harold and the Boys
Kate Burton, Present Laughter
Daniel Craig, Othello
JohAnna Day, SWEAT
Marcia DeBonis, Small Mouth Sounds
Danny DeVito, The Price
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Carson Elrod, The Liar
Michael Emerson, Wakey Wakey
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity
Gideon Glick, Significant Other
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Harriet Harris, The Roads To Home
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons
Kecia Lewis, Marie and Rosetta
Judith Light, All The Ways To Say I Love You
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Simon McBurney, The Encounter
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Caroline O'Connor, Anastasia
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
Aisling O'Sullivan, The Beauty Queen of Leenane
David Hyde Pierce, A Life; Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Daniel Radcliffe, Privacy
Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love
Nora Schell, Spamilton
Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Anna Deveare Smith, Notes From The Field
John Douglas Thompson, Jitney; A Doll's House/The Father
Kate Walsh, If I Forget
Michelle Wilson, SWEAT
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible this season. Their exemplary work, however, is recognized and applauded.
Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Harvey Fierstein, Gently Down The Stream