DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bette Midler to Be Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

BWW has learned that CBS SUNDAY MORNING anchor Jane Pauley will sit down with legendary actress Bette Midler, now starring in the hit Broadway revival of HELLO DOLLY. The broadcast airs Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:30 AM, ET AM) on the CBS Television Network. BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

Michael Stewart's (book) and Jerry Herman's (music and lyrics) masterpiece, Hello, Dolly!, returns to Broadway starring none other than Bette Midler. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017.

This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

