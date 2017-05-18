Tony Awards Close-Up: It's All About the Pink for WAR PAINT's Christine Ebersole!

It's been eleven years since two-time Tony winner Christine Ebersole has graced the Broadway stage in a musical. Now she's back and better than ever as cosmetics icon Elizabeth Arden in War Paint. Below, watch as she explains why she's so grateful to be back at the Tonys party!

Ebersole received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony for her dual 'role of a lifetime' in Grey Gardens. Other Broadway credits include 42nd Street (Tony Award), Steel Magnolias, On the Twentieth Century, Camelot, Oklahoma!, Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination), The Best Man and Blithe Spirit. Ms. Ebersole has appeared in many feature films including The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Dead Again, Folks!, Ghost dad, True Crime, My Girl 2 and The Big Wedding, which features an original composition she wrote and performed for the end credits. Her extensive television credits include Woody Allen's "Crisis in Six Scenes," "Search Party," "Sullivan and Son," "Royal Pains," "Madam Secretary," "American Horror Story," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order: SVU," "Boston Legal" and "Will and Grace."

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

