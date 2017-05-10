BWW Morning Brief May 10th, 2017 - THE GOLDEN APPLE at Encores! and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The Signature Theatre's Annual Gala was held just last night at The Pershing Square Signature Center (located at 480 West 42nd Street between 9th & 10th Avenues). The event, hosted by Signature Board Chair Edward Norton, celebrated Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Signature's 2016-17 Residency One Playwright, and honor the steadfast support of Signature's official airline, Delta Air Lines.. (more...)

2) Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and Managing Director Michele Weathers, is proud to announce initial casting for the 2017 season.. (more...)

3) Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season

Producers Work Light Productions (RENT, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical) and The Araca Group (Urinetown, Wicked), in association with Aged in Wood and Michael Barra, today announced that a stage production of the murder mystery comedy thriller CLUE will tour North America beginning in the fall of 2018.. (more...)

4) CONFIRMED! AMERICAN IDOL to Return to ABC for 2017 -18 Season

ABC is bringing back AMERICAN IDOL! The network has closed an agreement with producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Keri Russell, Hugh Dancy & More Take Bows in AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER Reading

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Wendy Wasserstein's prescient play AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER returned to New York lastnight at 7pm for a one night-only, sold-out benefit reading at the Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street) directed by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award winner Christine Lahti.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Waterwell's dual-language HAMLET, starring Arian Moayed, Sherie Renee Scott and Micah Stock, starts tonight, while SEVEN SPOTS ON THE SUN opens Off-Broadway.

- Broadway producer Mike Isaacson receives CTI's Robert Whitehead Award today...

- And the starry Encores! production of THE GOLDEN APPLE begins tonight!

