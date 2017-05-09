Rosie O'Donnell Wants to Play DANCE MOMS' Abbie Lee Miller on Broadway

Earlier today it was announced that DANCE MOMS star Abbie Lee Miller will serve one year in prison, after being sentenced for bankruptcy fraud. Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of her earnings from the Lifetime series during a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Since news broke, stage and screen star Rosie O'Donnell has already spoken up about wanting to play the reality star on Broadway.

"Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year in prison for fraud

AND I WANT TO STAR IN THE MUSICAL https://t.co/lrNkeTmhx6 #BWAY - ROSIE (@Rosie) May 9, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

