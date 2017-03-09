BWW Morning Brief March 9th, 2017 - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Begins on Broadway!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - March 08, 2017

In a new interview with The Sun, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed plans to star in a new musical film that he describes as a mixture of 'Notting Hill' and 'Once.'. (more...)

2) Broadway's AMELIE Announces Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy

by BWW News Desk - March 08, 2017

AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL, which begins previews Thursday, March 9, has announced its general rush and lottery ticket policy.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch First 5 Minutes of Disney Channel's TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER

by TV News Desk - March 08, 2017

Below, watch the first 5 minutes of the Disney Channel Original Movie, TANGLED BEFORE EVER AFTER in which Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) and Eugene (voiced by Zachary Levi) set out on the biggest adventure they will ever face...on their way to happily ever after!. (more...)

4) 2017 Up Next Gala Raises Over £1 Million To Fund Greater Access To The Arts For Children And Young People Across The Country

by BWW News Desk - March 08, 2017

The National Theatre last night hosted its biennial fundraising gala, Up Next, raising over a million pounds to support access to the arts for children and young people across the country.. (more...)

5) Celebrating International Women's Day: Five Fierce Females Who Made Theatre History

by Alexa Criscitiello - March 08, 2017

The question of gender parity in the theatre is a matter that has long been explored within our community. While recent Broadway seasons have taken encouraging steps toward better female representation, both on and offstage, the question of gender equality within the theatre continues to be a hotly debated issue across the theatrical sphere.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT, helmed by Estelle Parsons, starts Off-Broadway.

- SITI Company's John Cage-inspired play CHESS MATCH NO. 5 bows at Abingdon...

- BWW's Robert Diamond and more will take part in the CTI Marketing Seminar tonight.

- And THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG begins previews tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our interview with Rachel Bloom on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, Sondheim and more!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of MY FAIR LADY returning to the Great White Way, let's flash back to Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews starring on Broadway in 1956.

Photo Credit: Bettmann/Corbis

Set Your DVR... for THE PRICE star Mark Ruffalo on GMA today!

Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub in THE PRICE. Photo by Joan Marcus.

What we're geeking out over: New production shots from ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, starring Daniel Radcliffe!

Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire in 'ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN'.

Photo by Manuel Harlan

What we're listening to: Tyce's new album HERO, featuring tunes by Jim Steinman, dropping today!

What we're watching: Christiane Noll singing "I Miss the Mountains" from NEXT TO NORMAL - she is set to star in the show at TheaterWorks!

Social Butterfly: See the inspiring Broadway women in Josh Groban's life, in response to our International Women's Day tweet:

