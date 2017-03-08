VIDEO: Watch First 5 Minutes of Disney Channel's TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER

Below, watch the first 5 minutes of the Disney Channel Original Movie, TANGLED BEFORE EVER AFTER in which Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) and Eugene (voiced by Zachary Levi) set out on the biggest adventure they will ever face...on their way to happily ever after!



Tangled Before Ever After premieres on Disney Channel in the U.S. on Friday March 10th at 8pm and in Canada on Friday, March 24th at 7pm!About #TangledtheSeries It's just the beginning of happily ever after for Rapunzel and Eugene. As Rapunzel reacquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona, she comes to realize that there is so much more she needs to learn about the world and herself before she becomes Princess of Corona.

With the help of her handmaiden and friend, Cassandra, and Eugene, she begins to find the adventure she desires right outside her door. Life is about to get a little hairier!

