Singer/Songwriter Ed Sheeran to Star in ONCE-Like Musical Film & Pen Soundtrack

In a new interview with The Sun, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed plans to star in a new musical film that he describes as a mixture of "Notting Hill" and "Once." The global superstar shared, ""I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in - that's my next thing."

In describing the project he shares, "I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that's like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start."



He also reveals, "I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really f***ing love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together." Regarding possible casting, he teases, "I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film."



Read the article in full here.

Below, check out the official music video for Sheeran's 'Shape of You'

Sheeran released his debut album, '+' in September 2011 and has since been certified seven-times platinum in the UK. The album contained the single "The A Team", which earned him the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where he performed the song with Elton John.

His second studio album, 'x', was released in June 2014 and won the Brit Award for Album of the Year. His single from x, "Thinking Out Loud", earned him two GRAMMY AWARDS at the 2016 ceremony: Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Sheeran's third album, '÷', was released this month. The first two singles from the album, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill", were released in January 2017 and broke records in a number of countries, He also became the first artist to have two songs debut in the US top 10.

Image

Related Articles