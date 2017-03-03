Reps from BroadwayWorld, Google, Ticketmaster, Facebook and More Set for CTI Marketing Seminar

Tom Viertel, Executive Director of Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), the theater industry's leading training & professional development program for those interested in producing, announces the final line up for its upcoming Marketing Seminar on March 9th and 10th at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater (210 West 50th Street).

The two-day course features marketing and PR executives from leading agencies, as well as digital specialists from top companies like Facebook, Google and Ticketmaster.

Topics and speakers include "Mobile Ticketing & Marketing" with Jason Fahlstrom, Google, Rachit Shulka, Ticketmaster, and Erin Daigle, Serino/Coyne; "Public relations in the post-digital age" with Chris Boneau, Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Leslie Papa, Vivacity Media Group, and Jim Byk, Sam Rudy Media Relations; an interactive panel on "Leveraging Social Media Content to Drive Engagement and Conversions" featuring Mike Rognlien, Facebook, Greg Josken, Disney Theatricals, & Kinsley Seur, SpotCo; and "The Future of Theatre Marketing" with producer Tom Viertel, Melissa Marano, AKA, Matt Upshaw, Serino/Coyne, and Robert Diamond, BroadwayWorld.

Pricing for the two-day course is $235 and one-day pricing begins at $105, with discounts available for students, educators and CTI alums. For the full line up, and to enroll, visit: www.commercialtheaterinstitute.com/product/marketing-seminar.

For details and schedules of all CTI programs, call 212.586.1109 or visit www.commercialtheaterinstitute.com. Follow on Twitter @CTIPrograms and facebook.com/CommercialTheaterInstitute.

THE COMMERCIAL THEATER INSTITUTE (CTI), now in its 36th year, is a project of The Broadway League and Theatre Development Fund (TDF). The nation's only formal program that specifically trains commercial theatre producers, CTI provides resources and guidance to individuals interested in the various paths one can take towards creating commercial productions for the stage. For details and schedules of all CTI programs, visit www.commercialtheaterinstitute.com or call 212.586.1109. Facebook: become a fan of CTI and follow on Twitter @CTIPrograms.

TOM VIERTEL has produced a wide range of plays and musicals on and off Broadway, in London and on tour for more than 30 years. Shows include: Penn and Teller: Back on Broadway, Hairspray, The Producers, A Little Night Music, Young Frankenstein, Leap of Faith, The Norman Conquests, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Company, Little Shop of Horrors, The Weir, The Sound of Music, Smokey Joe's Café, Angels in America, Oleanna, Love Letters, Driving Miss Daisy, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and many others. He has won the Tony Award six times and the Oliver Award twice. With his partners, Richard Frankel, Steven Baruch, and Marc Routh, he is a co-owner of Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's supper club. Mr. Viertel is a member of the Tony Management Committee and the Broadway League's Board of Governors. He is Chairman of the Board of The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, America's foremost development center for new theatrical work, in Waterford, Connecticut. He is a graduate of Harvard University.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry. Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally. For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @TheBwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Download the free Broadway.org and IBDB mobile apps from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

THEATRE DEVELOPMENT FUND (TDF) is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, was created in the conviction that the live theatrical arts afford a unique expression of the human condition that must be sustained and nurtured. It is dedicated to developing diverse audiences for live theatre and dance, and strengthening the performing arts community in New York City. Since 1968, TDF's programs have provided over 90 million people with access to performances at affordable prices and have returned over $2.5 billion to thousands of productions. Best known for its TKTS Discount Booths, TDF's membership, outreach, access (including its Autism Theatre Initiative) and education programs - as well as its Costume Collection - have introduced thousands of people to the theatre and helped make the unique experience of theatre available to everyone, including students and people with disabilities. TDF honors include a 2011 Mayor's Award for Arts and Culture, a 2012 Tony Honor for Excellence for its Open Doors Arts Education Program, a 2012 New York Innovative Theatre Award for its support of the off-Off Broadway community, a 2013 Lucille Lortel honor for "Outstanding Body of Work" in support of the Off Broadway community, a 2016 "Friend of Off Broadway" honor from The Off Broadway Alliance and New York City's 2016 TITLE II ADA Sapolin Public Service Award. For more information about everything TDF does, visit www.tdf.org.

