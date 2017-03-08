Photo Flash: ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD Returns Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire

Mar. 8, 2017  

Half a century after its premiere on The Old Vic stage, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, the play that made a young Tom Stoppard's name overnight, returns to The Old Vic in its 50th anniversary celebratory production. BroadwayWorld brings you a look at the production below!

Against the backdrop of Shakespeare's Hamlet, this mind-bending situation comedy sees two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz (Daniel Radcliffe) and Guildenstern (Joshua McGuire), take centre stage. Increasingly out of their depth, the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of this iconic drama. In a literary hall of mirrors, Stoppard's brilliantly funny, existential labyrinth sees us witness the ultimate identity crisis.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

