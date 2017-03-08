Broadway's AMELIE Announces Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL, which begins previews Thursday, March 9, has just announced its general rush and lottery ticket policy.

A limited number of rush seats are available for purchase in-person for $39.50 each at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48thStreet) box office beginning at 10am (12pm on Sundays) for that day's performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Seats are best available and may be partial view. Cash or card accepted.

A limited quantity of $45 front row lottery tickets to each performance will be available through previews only at ameliebroadway.com/lottery. One entry per person (no age restrictions), up to two tickets per winner, payment by credit card only. Lottery winners will be notified by SMS and email by noon the day prior to the performance for which they have entered.

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theatre(219 W 48th Street) and officially open Monday, April 3, 2017.

The cast of Amélie, A New Musical features Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, Emily Afton, David Andino, Audrey Bennett, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Trey Ellett, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Destinee Rea, Jacob Keith Watson, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design byPeter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

In 2015, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is produced on Broadway by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Rossand Harbor Entertainment.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $49.50 - $169.50.

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877.250.2929.

Performance Schedule

The regular performance schedule for AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is: Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30pm (8pm during previews); and Friday & Saturday at 8pm; with matinees at 2pm on Wednesday & Saturday, and 3pm on Sunday. For changes to the schedule, visit AmelieBroadway.com.

