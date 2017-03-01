BWW Morning Brief March 1st, 2017 - SWEENEY TODD, ALL THE FINE BOYS, MISS SAIGON and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - February 28, 2017

Fresh off her moving performance at Sunday night's Oscars, MOANA star Auli'i Cravalho has landed a supporting role in the previously announced NBC pilot DRAMA HIGH. (more...)

2) VIDEO: James Corden Recreates LA LA LAND Audition Scene in 'Ode to the Oscars Mix-up'

by TV News Desk - February 28, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, following the Best Picture mixup that mistakenly awarded 'La La Land' Best Picture over 'Moonlight,' James recreated Emma Stone's audition scene from La La Land, set to lyrics recapping the Oscars.. (more...)

3) Everything Changes! Broadway's WAITRESS Finds New 'Earl' in Will Swenson

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2017

Just announced, the Broadway hit Waitress will welcome beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson on March 31 in the role of Earl, the ne'er-do-well husband of the show's leading character, Jenna, who will be played by Sara Bareilles beginning the same day.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview - Debut of the Month - COME FROM AWAY's Geno Carr

by Caryn Robbins - February 28, 2017

Today, BWW speaks with Geno Carr about making his Broadway debut in a musical which proves that even when horrible things happen, the human spirit will always prevail.. (more...)

5) MISS SAIGON Begins Previews Tomorrow; Rush Ticket Policy Announced!

by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2017

A friendly reminder! Previews begin tomorrow, March 1, at 8 pm for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).. (more...)

- London's immersive SWEENEY TODD bows this evening at Barrow Street...

- LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP opens tonight, while ALL THE FINE BOYS, starring Abigail Breslin, opens Off-Broadway.

- Jamie Brewer leads AMY AND THE ORPHANS, THE EMPEROR JONES with Obi Abil begins tonight at Irish Rep, and DOLPHINS AND SHARKS debuts at Labyrinth.

- And MISS SAIGON lands at its original Broadway home this evening!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lupita Nyong'o, who turns 34 today!

Lupine Nyong'o made her Broadway debut last season in Danai Gurira's ECLIPSED, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She won the 2013 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role in 12 YEARS A SLAVE. The actress has recently appeared on the big screen in STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, THE JUNGLE BOOK and QUEEN OF KATWE, and will bee seen in the upcoming BLACK PANTHER.

