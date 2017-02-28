Moana
MOANA's Auli'i Cravalho Lands Role in NBC Pilot DRAMA HIGH

Feb. 28, 2017  

Fresh off her moving performance at Sunday night's Oscars, MOANA star Auli'i Cravalho has landed a supporting role in the previously announced NBC pilot DRAMA HIGH, from the Tony Award-winning producer of "Hamilton" Jeffrey Seller. Based on the book "Drama High" by Michael Sokolove and life rights of Lou Volpe the project is inspired by a true story, which follows an extraordinary working class high school drama department and the incredible students who come alive under a passionate teacher and family man whose dedication to the program galvanizes the entire town.

According to ET, Cravalho will portray student Lilette, "who works part-time after school at the local diner and has big dreams -- and joining the drama department is one of them." The casting marks only the second major role for the 16-year-old who lent her voice to the title role of Disney's latest animated film.

On Sunday evening, the talented actress was joined by MOANA composer Lin-Manuel Miranda for a performance of the Oscar-nominated song "How Far I'll Go." Check out the appearance below!



