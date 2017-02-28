Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Make History with First-Ever Gay Moment

Director, Bill Condon, revealed today that Disney's hotly anticipated live action remake of the 1991 animated classic, "Beauty and the Beast", starring Emma Watson, will be making history as well as headlines when it hits theaters this spring.

In an unprecedented move for the Disney company, the remake will feature a gay subplot centered on Josh Gad's character, LeFou, who, while helping the dastarly Gaston try to win Belle's heart, experiences his own internal conflict.

Condon revealed, "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its pay-off at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Related Articles