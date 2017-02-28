VIDEO: Adorable 4-Year-Old Duets with Auli'i Cravalho on MOANA's 'How Far I'll Go'

After taking the Internet by storm, adorable 4-year-old Claire Crosby celebrates her love for Disney and MOANA by joining her dad Dave and THE VOICE of "Moana" herself, Auli'i Cravalho, to perform a song from the hit film... in this one-of-a-kind music video!

Disney's MOANA, featuring music by Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i, sailed into theaters on November 23, 2016. From Walt Disney Animation Studios, MOANA is a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who is inspired to leave the safety and security of her island on a daring journey to save her people. Inexplicably drawn to the ocean, Moana (voice of Auli?i Cravalho) convinces the mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) to join her mission, and he reluctantly helps her become a wayfinder like her ancestors who sailed before her. Together, they voyage across the open ocean on an action-packed adventure, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills her quest and discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity.



Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "The Princess & the Frog"), the film is produced by Osnat Shurer ("Lifted," "One Man Band").

Source: Ellentube

