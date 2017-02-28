Everything Changes! Broadway's WAITRESS Finds New 'Earl' in Will Swenson

Just announced, the Broadway hit Waitress will welcome beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson on March 31 in the role of Earl, the ne'er-do-well husband of the show's leading character, Jenna, who will be played by Sara Bareilles beginning the same day.

Also joining the company then is the previously announced Chris Diamantopoulos who will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter. Earl is currently played by William Popp, who will play his final performance on March 30. Jessie Mueller, who currently stars in Waitress as Jenna, will play her final performance on March 26.

Will was last seen on Broadway in Disaster! Prior to that he starred on Broadway as Inspector Javert in the hit revival of Les Miserables and Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Drama League Nomination). Will received a Tony, Drama League and Drama Desk nomination for his performance as Berger in the Broadway revival of Hair. He also played the role on London's West End. Other Broadway credits include: 110 in the Shade, Lestat, and Brooklyn: the Musical. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine, Murder Ballad, Rock of Ages, Pericles directed by Trevor Nunn,...Superman, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Adrift in Macao, The Slugbearers of Kayrol Island, Camelot with the New York Philharmonic. Favorite summer gigs: Moon for the Misbegotten at Williamstown Theater Festival and Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage (Berkshire Theater Award: Best Actor). Tours include Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You and Fame! Film and television credits: The Switch, Gods Behaving Badly, This is Where I Leave You, and the upcoming The Greatest Showman, "The Good Wife," "Law & Order" (SVU and CI), "No Tomorrow," "6 Degrees." Will is also a film maker. His first film Sons of Provo about a clueless Mormon boy-band, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in, won several film festivals. He is married to the most talented woman who ever lived, Audra McDonald.

Waitress announced last month that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written byAdrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

