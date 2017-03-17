BWW Morning Brief March 17th, 2017 - St. Patrick's Day and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - March 16, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, 'Beauty and the Beast' stars Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans joined James' theater company for a performance of Beauty and the Beast in the crosswalk of Beverly Boulevard at CBS.. (more...)

2) Official: Trump Administration Budget Plan Calls to Eliminate National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities

by BWW News Desk - March 16, 2017

As BroadwayWorld reported in January, as a part of the Trump Administration's plans to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years, it was revealed that the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities would be eliminated entirely.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Examines Real-Life Inspiration Behind Broadway's COME FROM AWAY

by BWW News Desk - March 16, 2017

Today, NBC special correspondent Tom Brokaw joined TODAY to reveal the real-life incidents that inspired the show and examines how a small Canadian town opened its heart to stranded Americans in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan & More in FLASH/SUPERGIRL Musical Episode

by TV News Desk - March 16, 2017

The CW has shared all-new photos from the SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode which will feature Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin and Darren Criss.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive Images: Tony-Winner Laura Benanti and Husband Patrick Brown Introduce Baby Ella Rose to the World

by Matt Tamanini - March 16, 2017

As BroadwayWorld reported, on Valentine's Day, Tony-winning stage and screen star Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown. In the month since, Benanti and Brown have been quiet about the the adorable addition to their family, but yesterday, People released the exclusive first images of the young family, and today BroadwayWorld brings you two new exclusive images. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- ANGRY YOUNG MAN begins tonight at Urban Stages, while THE PROFANE starts this evening Off-Broadway.

- The Acting Company's CAESAR / X tour arrives at New Victory Theater this weekend...

- The Ana Reeder-led WHEN IT'S YOU and Anne Bogart's CHESS MATCH NO. 5 both open Off-Broadway on Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside rehearsal with the company of THE NEW YORKERS at Encores!

#FridayFunday: In honor of St. Patrick's Day, watch a scene from FINIAN'S RAINBOW!

What we're geeking out over: The backstory for Belle's mother in Disney's new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney

What we're looking forward to watching: Renee Elise Goldsberry in HBO's THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS - check out a new trailer below!

Social Butterfly: Check out IN TRANSIT's performance as part of Billboard's Tony Awards series!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Eva Noblezada, who hits the big 21 on Saturday!

Eva Noblezada is making her Broadway debut in MISS SAIGON in the role of 'Kim' after playing the part in the West End. The actress was spotted by New York casting director during a performance at the Jimmy Awards in 2013 and later cast in her professional and West End debut in the show. Noblezada recently starred as 'Eponine' in LES MISERABLES at London's Queen's Theatre.

Eva Noblezada and Kwang Ho Hong in MISS SAIGON in the West End.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

