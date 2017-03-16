LAURA BENANTI
BWW Exclusive Images: Tony-Winner Laura Benanti and Husband Patrick Brown Introduce Baby Ella Rose to the World

Mar. 16, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld reported, on Valentine's Day Tony-winning stage and screen star Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown.

In the month since, Benanti and Brown have been quiet about the the adorable addition to their family, but yesterday, People released the exclusive first images of the young family, and today BroadwayWorld brings you two new exclusive photos.

Benanti and Brown were married in November of 2015 and announced the happy news of their first child in August of last year.

Congratulations to the entire Benanti-Brown family. Everyone at BroadwayWorld wishes you the best.

Photo Credit: Laura Marie Duncan

