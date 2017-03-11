John Barrowman Celebrates 50th Birthday with Release of T-Shirt in Support of Transgender Rights

Actor John Barrowman has always been a vocal member of the LGBTQ community, and now he is using his milestone 50th birthday as an opportunity to make a strong statement.

Posted today, March 11, on Instagram, Barrowman, best known for his roles on DOCTOR WHO and ARROW, announced that he is using this occasion to launch his first t-shirt campaign in support of the transgender community. He says, "Our transgender friends and family need our help and support as a lot of decisions are going to be made on their behalf that don't take their needs and rights into consideration. Most of us have the luxury of being who we are and living our truth. We must stand in solidarity with those who are not as lucky."

View the campaign and purchase a t-shirt here: https://represent.com/barrowman

Proceeds from the t-shirt campaign will go to the Trans Youth Equality Foundation, which provides education, advocacy, and support for transgender children, youth, and their families. Our mission is to share information about the unique needs of this community, partnering with families, educators, and service providers to help foster a healthy, caring, and safe environment for all transgender children.

