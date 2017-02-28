Look at These Stars! Josh Groban, Cynthia Erivo and More Sign on for 12th Annual BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), four-time Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), and Tony nominees Carolee Carmello (Sweeney Todd) and Santino Fontana (Cinderella, TV's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) are joining the spectacular cast of Broadway Backwards, a show celebrating equality, community and love through gender-reversed interpretations of the great songs of musical theatre.

Also just announced for the 12th annual edition are Robert Creighton (Cagney), Eric Petersen (School of Rock - The Musical), Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn), Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town), six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch and Jersey Boys original cast members Dominic Nolfi, Michael Longoria and Daniel Reichard. Tony winner Julie White will return to host.

The Monday, March 13, event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

These additions join the previously announced celebrated cast of Broadway's best: Sierra Boggess (School of Rock - The Musical), Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, TV's Blue Bloods), Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn), Tony winner John Glover (The Cherry Orchard), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, TV's Quantico), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Tony nominee Bobby Steggert (Big Fish), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, TV's Girls), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), two-time Golden Globe winner, Tony nominee and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and Rachel York (Disaster!). Performers are subject to change.

Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) features the great songs of musical theatre with a twist: men sing songs originally intended for women, and vice versa. It's a show where gender doesn't matter, but love does. The show starts at 8 pm at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street, NYC), home to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kinky Boots.

Creator Robert Bartley will direct the show. He will be joined by Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor and Laura Bergquist as music director. Choreography will be created by Bartley, Penny Ayn Maas, Christopher Rice and Adam Roberts.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available. Get tickets at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast. The "Backstage & Beyond" ticket package includes the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA, at youtube.com/BCEFA and at instagram.com/BCEFA.

Established in 1983, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center empowers people to lead healthy, successful lives. The Center celebrates diversity and advocates for justice and opportunity. Each year, The Center welcomes more than 300,000 visits to our building in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan from people who engage in our life-changing and life-saving activities. To learn more about our work, visit gaycenter.org.

