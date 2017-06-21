BWW Morning Brief June 21st, 2017 - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017

Producers announced today initial casting for the Broadway production of the critically acclaimed musical THE BAND'S VISIT, arriving on Broadway in Fall 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).. (more...)

2) Will CHESS Make A Move to Broadway in 2018?

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017

Chess might make a move back to Broadway! According to a recent interview with Whatsonstage, creator Tim Rice is hard at work on a revised version of the original 1986 show. 'We've got a new team in who helped to restructure the storyline and it seemed to work really well as a tabletop production, but the plan is to bring it to Broadway late next year,' says Rice.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & BANDSTAND Cast Perform 'Nobody' Live on GMA

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017

The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (HAMILTON) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, performed on this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA.. (more...)

4) Nick Adams to Lead ON THE TOWN at The Gateway in Bellport Village

by BWW News Desk - June 20, 2017

On the Town, The 2014 Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical Revival opens at The Gateway in Bellport Village on Wednesday, June 28 and runs through July 15.. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION World Premiere in Seattle

by Review Roundups - June 20, 2017

This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, running June 8-July 2, 2017. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the duo in costume below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Playwright Heidi Schreck stars in her play WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME as part of Clubbed Thumb's SUMMERWORKS!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara revisiting 'BRIDGES' and 'PIAZZA' on TURNING THE TABLES!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from legendary lyricist Sir Tim Rice...

"In the world of musical theatre, if everyone says it's a good idea, you wonder why nobody has done it before." - Tim Rice (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: That we can binge-watch all of the old episodes of YOUNGER, starring Sutton Foster, on Hulu!

What we're watching: Cortney Wolfson & Stephanie Renee Wall performing "Romy and Michele's Big Night Out!" from ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION in Seattle!

Social Butterfly: Check out the company of BAT OUT OF HELL taking their bows at the London Coliseum!

