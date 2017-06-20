Past Episodes of Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER Now Available to Stream on Hulu

The hit TV Land comedy YOUNGER, starring Broadway's Sutton Foster, is now available to stream on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Past episodes of the series may now be viewed ahead of the June 28th Season 4 premiere as part of an exclusive pact between Viacom and the subscription video service.

Along with Foster, the Darren Star-created dramedy stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernar. Season 4 will feature an all-star guest line-up, including appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Charles Michael Davis, Aasif Mandvi and Jennifer Westfeldt. TV Land has already greenlit a fifth season of the show.

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

Foster is an award-winning actor, singer and dancer who has performed in 10 Broadway shows and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was first seen on television on "Star Search" at age 15, and has more recently appeared in "Bunheads" (TV Critics' Choice Award nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series"), "Psych", "Flight of the Conchords", "Law and Order SVU", "Royal Pains", and "Sesame Street".

