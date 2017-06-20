VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & BANDSTAND Cast Perform 'Nobody' Live on GMA

The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (HAMILTON) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, performed on this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The musical's official cast recording is out this Friday, June 23rd. Below, watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and the ensemble cast perform 'Nobody' live!

Set in 1945, Bandstand tells the story of musician Donny Novitski who is about to take on the mission of his life: leading his band of fellow veterans into competition for America's next swing band sensation. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians.

The original score is strongly influenced by authentic 1940s swing music, much of which is played onstage by the characters and band members. When Donny meets a beautiful, young singer named Julia, he finds the perfect harmony in words and music that could take this band of brothers all the way to the live radio broadcast finale in New York City. But to succeed, it will require every ounce of talent, stamina and raw nerve that these musicians possess.

Related Articles