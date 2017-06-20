VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL Takes Bows at London Coliseum!

Directed by award-winning theatre and opera director Jay Scheib, the cast of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is led by Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. They are all featured in the photos, alongside Danielle Steers as Zahara and Dom Hartley-Harris as Jagwire, who perform Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad and Dead Ringer.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical arrangements and supervision by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Meentje Nielsen and Jon Bausor, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, casting by David Grindrod Associates and musical direction by Robert Emery.

Watch as the company takes its bows below!

