Stephen Colbert, Anna Kendrick & More to Take Stage at 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Just in! Some of the biggest stars from theater, television, film and music will take the stage at THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on CBS. Set to appear are Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Josh Groban, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Bette Midler, Ben Platt and Olivia Wilde.



As previously announced, Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey will host the awards show for the first time.



This year marks the 71st anniversary of the Tony Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947, at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.



Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 18th consecutive year.

