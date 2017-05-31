VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for ROMY & MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre

May. 31, 2017  

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is in rehearsals at 5th Avenue Theatre, where it runs June 8 to July 2 at the historic venue in downtown Seattle. Go inside rehearsals with the company below!

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.

For tickets, visit: www.5thavenue.org.

