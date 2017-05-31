Write an ASSASSINS-Inspired Tune for a Chance to Meet Stephen Sondheim at City Center!

New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center series kicks off with ASSASSINS from July 12-15.

Try your hand at creating an original song inspired by "The Gun Song" as part of the City Center's 2017 Lobby Project, and you might be selected to present your tune to Stephen Sondheim himself, participate in a panel to discuss your influences and inspirations - plus receive a $300 honorarium!

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Compose your song and upload it to YouTube or SoundCloud.

2. Fill out this form and paste the link from YouTube or SoundCloud below

- or just email it to us at NYCCLobbyProject@gmail.com.

All genres of music and performance are encouraged. Pieces must be no more than five minutes long. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of fellow composers and curators.

All songs must be submitted by 11:59PM EST on Friday, June 23rd. Click here for the submission form!

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's ASSASSINS, directed by Anne Kauffman, runs July 12 through 15 at City Center. A carnival ride through the history of political violence, the 1990 musical ASSASSINS looks right into the heart of American anger, providing a series of showstoppers for a gallery of U.S. presidential assassins ranging from John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald to Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme.

