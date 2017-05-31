Younger
Click Here for More Articles on Younger

Photo Flash: First Look - Kristin Chenoweth Guests on Upcoming YOUNGER Season 4!

May. 31, 2017  

BWW has learned that Broadway fave Kristin Chenoweth will guest star on an episode of the fourth season of TV Land's YOUNGER, premiering on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 pm/ET. The Tony winner will take on the role of Marylynne Keller, described as "a former "Washington Spin Doctor" trying to sell a book to Empirical all about shaping perception and truth - something Liza certainly relates to." Scroll down for first look images from the appearance as well as a promo for Season 4!

"Younger," stars Tony(R) Award winner Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") Hilary Duff ("Lizzie McGuire"), Debi Mazar ("Entourage") and Miriam Shor ("GCB"). Written, executive produced and directed by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), Younger is based on the novel "Younger" by Pamela Redmond Satran.

Kristin Chenoweth most recently appeared on Broadway in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY. Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, PROMISES PROMISES, WICKED and YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN.

Images courtesy of TV Land

Photo Flash: First Look - Kristin Chenoweth Guests on Upcoming YOUNGER Season 4!
Kristin Chenoweth on YOUNGER Season Four Photo Flash: First Look - Kristin Chenoweth Guests on Upcoming YOUNGER Season 4!
Kristin Chenoweth on YOUNGER Season Four


Related Articles


6 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author TV News Desk



  • BBC Worldwide and PBS to Present CALL THE MIDWIFE Christmas Special
  • Brackets Revealed for PK80 to be Played Over Thanksgiving Weekend 2017
  • THIRTEEN to Present SCHOOL INC A PERSONAL JOURNEY WITH ANDREW COULSON
  • Kathy Griffin Fired from CNN's New Year's Eve Special Following Trump Controversy
  • ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Grows to 6-Week Highs in Viewers & Adults 18-49
  • Broadway Vet Dale Soules Promoted to Series Regular on ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com