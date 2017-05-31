Photo Flash: First Look - Kristin Chenoweth Guests on Upcoming YOUNGER Season 4!

BWW has learned that Broadway fave Kristin Chenoweth will guest star on an episode of the fourth season of TV Land's YOUNGER, premiering on Wednesday, June 28th at 10 pm/ET. The Tony winner will take on the role of Marylynne Keller, described as "a former "Washington Spin Doctor" trying to sell a book to Empirical all about shaping perception and truth - something Liza certainly relates to." Scroll down for first look images from the appearance as well as a promo for Season 4!

"Younger," stars Tony(R) Award winner Sutton Foster ("Bunheads") Hilary Duff ("Lizzie McGuire"), Debi Mazar ("Entourage") and Miriam Shor ("GCB"). Written, executive produced and directed by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"), Younger is based on the novel "Younger" by Pamela Redmond Satran.

Kristin Chenoweth most recently appeared on Broadway in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY. Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, PROMISES PROMISES, WICKED and YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN.

Images courtesy of TV Land

