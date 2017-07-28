BWW Morning Brief July 28th, 2017: Take a Chance on MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 27, 2017

Producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson have announced casting for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: 'L-G-B-T' James Corden Opens Show with Musical Number Celebrating Transgender Troops

by TV News Desk - July 27, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, host James Corden opened the show with a musical response to President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender people from the military.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sutton Foster Recalls Losing to BRONX TALE's Richard H. Blake on 'Star Search'

by TV News Desk - July 27, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, YOUNGER star Sutton Foster recalled her path to a multiple Tony Award-winning career. 'I was the understudy turned star,' explains the actress of her first foray on a Broadway stage in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE.. (more...)

4) FALSETTOS & More Coming to BroadwayHD In August!

by BWW News Desk - July 27, 2017

What's coming this month to Broadway HD? New selections are coming to Broadway's favorite streaming service in August!. (more...)

5) Brandy Norwood to Return to the Cell Block in Broadway's CHICAGO

by BWW News Desk - July 27, 2017

Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago have announced that Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood will return to Broadway for a special 17-performance only engagement as 'Roxie Hart,' August 17 to 31, 2017 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Here they go again! MAMMA MIA! kicks off at Hollywood Bowl today.

- Michael Arden directs a private reading of Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk's newest musical, REPUBLIC.

- The original cast recording of BUBBLE BOY, featuring Alice Ripley and more, has released in both digital and physical formats.

- And all is not what is seems as the Drilling Company stages a festive TWELFTH NIGHT in Bryant Park!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Bartender pours a drink with the cast of GROUNDHOG DAY in the latest episode!

#FridayFunday: Watch the cast of the CW's 'Supergirl' get musical at Comic Con as they recap season 2!

What we're geeking out over: Katori Hall, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tom Kitt and more have been announced as members of the 2017-18 Tony Awards Nominating Committee!

What we're watching: The cast of WAITRESS are willing to bake for it in their #Ham4All challenge video!

Social Butterfly: Lea DeLaria shared this fun behind-the-scenes photo of her look for MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl!

Meet Rosie. Catch her this weekend in #MammaMia at @hollywoodbowl. Yes bitches, that's me ?? pic.twitter.com/uANjJ1CDNG - Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) July 27, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Elizabeth Berkley, who turns 45 today!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Elizabeth Berkley's most notable roles were as Jessie Spano in the television series Saved by the Bell, and as Nomi Malone in the 1995 Paul Verhoeven film Showgirls. Berkley appeared on stage opposite Eddie Izzard for her role as Honey in the London stage version of Lenny in 1999. She made her Broadway debut in the comedy Sly Fox, opposite Richard Dreyfuss in February 2004. She replaced Catherine Keener as Bonnie in the 2005 Off-Broadway production of David Rabe's Hurlyburly, appearing alongside Ethan Hawke, Parker Posey and Bobby Cannavale.

