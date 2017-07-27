Katori Hall, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tom Kitt and More Among 2017-18 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2017-2018 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The committee of Tony Nominators will include 50 members for the 2017-2018 season. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.

The 2017-2018 Nominating Committee includes:

· Bob Alwine - Associate Producer, Goodspeed Musicals**

· Adrian Bailey - Actor

· Victoria Bailey - Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

· Milly Barranger - Author/Educator**

· Suzy Benzinger - Costume Designer**

· Luis Castro - Media and Entertainment Executive, Producer

· Dawn Chiang - Lighting Designer**

· Hope Clarke - Choreographer

· Trip Cullman - Director

· Patricia Cruz - Executive Director, Harlem Stage/Aaron Davis Hall, Inc.

· Carmen de Lavallade - Choreographer**

· Edgar Dobie - Executive Producer, Arena Stage - Washington, DC

· Judith Dolan - Costume Designer**

· Scott Elliott - Director, Artistic Director, The New Group

· Tim Federle - Novelist, Playwright**

· Peter Jay Fernandez - Actor, Educator

· Anna Glass - Executive Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem**

· Daniel Goldfarb - Playwright, Bookwriter

· Sam Gonzalez - Director of Operations, Pfizer Medical/Board of Trustees, Playwrights Horizons

· Mason Granger -- Director of Grants, Hearst Foundation**

· Adam Gwon - Composer, Lyricist

· Katori Hall - Playwright**

· Roy Harris - Production Stage Manager

· Peter Hedges - Writer

· Mara Isaacs - Founder and Director, Octopus Theatricals, LLC

· Lou Jacob - Director

· Michael Kantor - Executive Producer, American Masters

· Anne Keefe - Associate Artist, Westport Country Playhouse

· Celia Keenan-Bolger - Actor**

· Marjorie Bradley Kellogg - Scenic Designer**

· Tom Kitt - Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter

· Fran Kumin - Consultant, Performing Arts Organizations, Foundations, University Theatre Programs

· Michael John LaChiusa - Composer, Lyricist, Librettist

· Tony Meola - Sound Designer

· Jessica Molaskey - Actor

· Sheila Nevins - President, HBO Documentary Films

· Laurence O'Keefe - Composer, Lyricist, Bookwriter

· Paige Price - Producing Artistic Director, Philadelphia Theatre Company

· Paul Rudnick - Playwright, Novelist, Screenwriter, Essayist

· Don Scardino - Director, Actor**

· Mikki Shepard - Executive Producer, The Apollo Theatre

· Warner Shook - Director

· Randy Skinner - Director, Choreographer**

· Ellen Sorrin - Director, The George Balanchine Trust

· Jessica Stone - Actor, Director

· Edward Strong - Producer

· Jose Antonio Vargas - Journalist, Filmmaker, Founder of Define American

· Jennifer von Mayrhauser - Costume Designer

· Tom Watson - Retired Executive, Television Advertising

· Evan Yionoulis - Director

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Member

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Robert E. Wankel is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theater Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chairman and Heather A. Hitchens is President. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment were the Executive Producers of the 2017 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss also served as Director of the 2017 Tony Awards.

