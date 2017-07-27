VIDEO: Sutton Foster Recalls Her Path to Her Tony-Winning Career on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, YOUNGER star Sutton Foster recalled her path to a multiple Tony Award-winning career. "I was the understudy turned star," explains the actress of her first foray on a Broadway stage in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE. Later, Foster discusses the current season of her hit series YOUNGER on TV Land. Watch the appearance in full below!

Foster is an award-winning actor, singer and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Bunheads, Psych, Johnny and the Sprites, Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, Law and Order SVU and Royal Pains. Since March 2015, she stars in TVLand's new series, "Younger" created by Darren Star.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

