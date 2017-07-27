Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell to Play 'The Plastics' in Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical; Cast Announced!

Producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson have announced casting for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The limited engagement at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. runs Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, December 3, 2017. Tickets are now on sale through www.TheNationalDC.com, by calling 800-514-3849, or by visiting the National Theatre Box Office (1321 Pennsylvania Ave NW). Group sales information is available by calling 855-486-2516.

The cast of Mean Girls will be led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

The creative team for Mean Girls includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan(Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Jeff Richmond & Glen Kelly (Additional Music Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator) and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

ERIKA HENNINGSEN (Cady Heron) was recently seen in New York in the revival of Les Misérables as the youngest actress in Broadway history to portray the role of Fantine. She played Kim Ravenal in PBS' "Live from Lincoln Center: Kern & Hammerstein's Show Boat," and she originated the role of Beth in the Signature Theatre world premiere of Kathleen Marshall and Sheryl Crow's musical, Diner. Earlier this year, Erika was featured opposite Tyne Daly in the York Theatre Company staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World. Regional credits include Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO, and Becka in the original musical, Found. She can be heard on the cast recording of Bartram and Hill's Theory of Relativity, available on Spotify. Erika is a recipient of the Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and a proud BFA Musical Theater graduate of the University of Michigan.

TAYLOR LOUDERMAN (Regina George) is currently starring as Lauren opposite Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie in Kinky Bootson Broadway. She was last seen on Broadway starring in Bring It On The Musical, for which she received a Fred Astaire Award Nomination. Taylor starred opposite Allison Williams as Wendy in NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and is a series regular on Nick Jr.'s upcoming "Sunny Days." She has also appeared on HBO's "High Maintenance" and Pop TV's "Nightcap." Some other credits include starring roles in Gigantic off-Broadway, The Muny's Aida, Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse and Footloose at Kansas City Starlight. Follow Taylor on Twitter & Instagram @taylizlou

ASHLEY PARK (Gretchen Wieners) was seen earlier this year in Broadway's critically-acclaimed revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Other Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's Tony Award-winning The King and I (Grammy nomination), Mamma Mia!. National Tour: R&H's Cinderella (Gabrielle). This summer she played Maid Marian in the world premiere of Hood (Dallas Theatre Center). TV/Film: Olivia in "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate); The Greatest Showman; The V Card; Open House. New York credits include: Ars Nova's KPOP (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops; readings/labs with Roundabout, Disney Theatricals, Second Stage, amongst others. Regional: Luisa in The Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse), Jekyll and Hyde, Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Music Theatre of Wichita). Proud University of Michigan Graduate. Follow Ashley on Twitter & Instagram @AshleyParkLady

KATE ROCKWELL (Karen Smith) Broadway: Bring It On The Musical (Skylar, OBC), Rock of Ages (Sherrie), Legally Blonde(Margot) and Hair. Selected theatre: Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse), Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel (Arena Stages) and Belle in Beauty and the Beast (The Muny). Her TV/Film appearances include "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat" and Sex and the City (the Movie). Kate performs her solo cabaret, "Back to My Roots," in the New York City area, and she records for Punch Full Productions. She is represented by KMR and a proud AEA member. Follow Kate on Twitter & Instagram @KateRockwellNYC

BARRETT WILBERT WEED (Janis Sarkisian) originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: The Musical at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood, California and at New World Stages Off-Broadway. She received Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for her performance, both for Best Leading Actress. Barrett played the roles of Nadia in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Bare, and Denise in Found at The Atlantic Theater Company. Her portrayal of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at D.C.'s Signature Theatre, garnered her a Helen Hayes Award. She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University. Follow Barrett on Twitter & Instagram @BarrettWeed

GREY HENSON (Damian Hubbard). Grey was fortunate enough to make his Broadway debut playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon having originated the role on the First National Tour. On Television he guest starred in the comedy series "Suburgatory." Grey received his BFA in acting and musical theatre from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. He is represented by BRS/Gage.

KERRY BUTLER (Ms. Norbury) was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination), Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics Circle nomination), she won The Clarence Derwent Award for playing Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live," and most recently the "Gilmore Girls" reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

KYLE SELIG (Aaron Samuels) made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon while in his junior year at Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, and after appearing in the National Tour, played Elder Price on Broadway. Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, written by David Byrne (The Public). California: October Sky (The Old Globe), West Side Story with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra (The Hollywood Bowl). He is a past winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater and LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums And the Tree Was Happy and She Breathes are available on iTunes and Spotify. Follow Kyle on Twitter @KyleASelig & Instagram @KASelig

CHEECH MANOHAR (Kevin Gnapoor). National Theatre debut! From Pittsburgh, PA; recent graduate of The Syracuse University B.F.A. Musical Theatre program. Regional credits: West Side Story (Chino) at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Mary Poppins (Robertson Ay) and New Kid (Nick) at Syracuse Stage, and IMPACT Children's Theatre at Jean's Playhouse. Cheech is a trained Bollywood dancer/choreographer and has taught Bollywood fusion workshops around the country. Thanks to Henderson Hogan Agency. Follow Cheech on Instagram @cheechmanohar

RICK YOUNGER (Mr. Duvall) is an actor, standup comic, and singer originally from Baltimore, MD. Television appearances include AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live" and "Showtime at the Apollo." Rick also toured nationally with the Broadway Musical Rent. You've undoubtedly seen him in numerous national television commercials, the monthly "Guys Tell All" segment on NBC's "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the Woody Allen Amazon Series, "Crisis in Six Scenes" and guest spots on "Girls," "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: SVU." Film credits include the movies Ordinary World and Morning Glory.

TINA FEY (Book) is an award-winning writer, actress, and producer who is best known as Liz Lemon on her three-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series "30 Rock." Prior to creating "30 Rock," Ms. Fey completed nine seasons as a writer and cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Ms. Fey's film projects include Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night and Mean Girls (which she wrote). In 2010, Fey became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In April 2011, Ms. Fey released her first book, Bossypants, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for over 36 consecutive weeks. Fey and friend Amy Poehler took great pleasure in co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards from 2013-2015. Fey is currently co-creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix comedy series, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and an executive producer of the NBC comedy series "Great News." She lives in New York City with her husband Jeff Richmond and her two young daughters.

JEFF RICHMOND (Music) is an award-winning composer and songwriter. He spent seven years as composer and an executive producer on NBC's "30 Rock," winning three Primetime Emmy Awards alongside his wife Tina Fey. Before that he spent several happy seasons on the music staff of "Saturday Night Live." His theatre work is extensive including several original musical comedies and many years as a musical director at the famed Second City in Chicago. His original musical, "Melancholy Baby," was the inaugural production of the Ars Nova theater in New York and last year, he was thrilled to make his Broadway debut composing original music for the play Fully Committed starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He is currently Executive Producing, scoring and directing occasional episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," for which he received a 2017 Emmy nomination for Original Music & Lyrics. Jeff lives in New York City with his wife and two daughters.

NELL BENJAMIN (Lyrics) co-wrote the score to the musical Legally Blonde with her husband, composer Laurence O'Keefe. Legally Blonde earned 7 Tony Award nominations and went on to win Best Musical honors at the Olivier Awards in London and the Helpmann Awards in Australia. Nell and Larry have also written the musicals Huzzah! and Life of the Party. Nell's play The Explorers Club, produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding off-Broadway play, an Edgerton Foundation New American Plays Award, and an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation grant. Other credits include Pirates! (Or, Gilbert and Sullivan Plunder'd); Sarah, Plain and Tall; Cam Jansen (Drama Desk nomination); I Want My Hat Back; How I Became A Pirate; The Mice; Halftime; Dave; and the musical adaptation of Because of Winn Dixie, with composer Duncan Sheik. She has written for "Unhappily Ever After," Animal Planet's "Whoa! Sunday with Mo Rocca," the new "Electric Company," "Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris," "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," the New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve and Young Peoples' concerts, and "Julie's Greenroom." She is a recipient of the Kleban Foundation Award and a Jonathan Larson Foundation Grant. Member: ASCAP & Dramatists Guild of America.

CASEY NICHOLAW (Director & Choreographer). Currently represented on Broadway as director and choreographer of Disney's Aladdin (2014 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Best Choreography), as well as co-director and choreographer of The Book of Mormon (2011 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards as co-director with Trey Parker, receiving the same nominations for choreography as well as an Olivier award). He is currently represented on the West End as director and choreographer of Dreamgirls. Other Broadway credits as director / choreographer: Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony Nominee nominee, Best Director), Elf: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (2005 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle nominations, Best Choreography). Additional New York credits: for City Center Encores! - the highly acclaimed productions of Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies (direction / choreography).

LORNE MICHAELS (Producer) is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning producer and writer, best known as the creator and Executive Producer of "Saturday Night Live." Michaels is Executive Producer of the Emmy-nominated "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC, as well as IFC's "Documentary Now!," and Peabody Award-winning "Portlandia." Michaels' film credits include Mean Girls, Wayne's World and Three Amigos. On stage, Michaels directed, produced and co-wrote Gilda Radner - Live From New York. In 2016, Michaels was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor for his significant cultural contributions to the country. He was inducted into the Television Academy of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame, and received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In 2008 and 2015, he was named one of Time magazine's "Time 100" - a list of the most influential people in the world. In 2013, Michaels received the Distinguished Collaborator Award by the Costume Designers Guild and also earned the rare honor of an individual Peabody Award.

STUART THOMPSON (Producer) is the Executive Producer for the U.S companies of The Book of Mormon and a Co-Producer of the West End and Australian productions. Additionally he has produced the three longest running plays on Broadway of the past twenty-six years: David Auburn's Proof, Charles Busch's The Tale of the Allergists Wife, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (with Britain's National Theatre). Recent Broadway credits include: Sweat (2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, The Present, King Charles III, No Man's Land / Waiting for Godot, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof(2013), Death of a Salesman (2012), Jerusalem, The Motherf**ker With the Hat, A View From the Bridge (2010), God of Carnage, and Exit the King. West End Credits: No Man's Land, King Charles III.

WASHINGTON D.C.'S NATIONAL THEATRE. Jam Theatricals, under the direction of Steve Traxler and Arny Granat, began programming and managing the National Theatre in 2012. Since then, theatrical presentations have included the pre-Broadway engagement of If/Then with Idina Menzel, Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, and the Washington premieres of Motown The Musical, American Idiot, and Newsies. In addition, the National has recently presented many special events and concerts including: Kacey Musgraves, Dave Koz, Bryan Adams, Bill Burr and Eddie Izzard. Located on Pennsylvania Avenue, the National Theatre opened in 1835 and is one of the oldest continuously operating Broadway theaters in the nation. Over the years, the National has become known as one of the leading pre-Broadway venues in the country including presentations of the musicals Show Boat; Hello, Dolly!; and West Side Story. Many of the world's greatest performers have graced the "Stage of our Nation" including Robert Redford, George C. Scott, Will Rogers, Helen Hayes, Eartha Kitt, Sir Laurence Olivier, Chita Rivera, Katherine Hepburn, Ian McKellen, and Audrey Hepburn to name a few.

