BWW Morning Brief February 7th, 2017 - CURSED CHILD, MISCAST, LES MIZ on TV and More!

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cirque du Soleil's PARAMOUR will be vacating Broadway's Lyric Theatre for renovations commencing in May 2017, and rumor has it that producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, with J.K. Rowling have been in exclusive talks to bring HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to fill the vacancy. Now according to an Equity casting notice, auditions are about to commence for the Broadway transfer, which will reportedly arrive in Winter 2018.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga's Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance in Full!

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017

Last night, Lady Gaga went from the rooftop to the stage in one of the most acrobatic and incredible Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime show performances of all time.. (more...)

3) Ben Platt, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More Set For MCC's MISCAST

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017

MCC THEATER (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey and William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) just announced the all-star lineup of performers set for their annual Miscast gala, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of MCC Theater. . (more...)

4) Chris Carey to Produce BBC's Upcoming LES MISERABLES Television Adaptation

by TV News Desk - February 06, 2017

Chris Carey is set to develop a host of new series and produce Andrew Davies' previously announced adaptation of Victor Hugo's LES MISERABLES.. (more...)

5) Investors Sue Firm for Not Vetting Ticket Company Involved in HAMILTON Ponzi Scheme

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017

Last month, two New York city men were charged with fraud by the SEC for running a Ponzi scheme with money raised from investors to fund businesses purportedly created to purchase and resell tickets to such high-demand shows as the Broadway musical HAMILTON.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The American premiere of LINDA with Janie Dee starts at MTC, while ON THE EXHALE, starring Marin Ireland, bows Off-Broadway.

- FINDING NEVERLAND welcomes a new 'J.M. Barrie' on tour tonight...

- And THE GLASS MENAGERIE, starring Sally Field, begins on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Read Gary Naylor's account of how Tooting Arts Club's immersive SWEENEY TODD ended up in New York City!

#GivingTuesday: Ann Harada, Nancy Opel and more are taking part in a benefit reading of Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES for V-Day!

What we're geeking out over: THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW Channel, coming to StreamNet.TV!

What we're looking forward to listening to: Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY studio recording, out next month - listen to a preview of one of the tracks below!

Social Butterfly: Wow is right!

