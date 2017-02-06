Chris Carey to Produce BBC's Upcoming LES MISERABLES Television Adaptation

Deadline reports that Chris Carey has signed on to produce Andrew Davies' previously announced adaptation of Victor Hugo's LES MISERABLES. The literary classic is being made for the BBC in partnership with BBC Studios and The Weinstein Co.



As BWW previously reported, Davies, who recently adapted "War & Peace" into a BBC and A&E miniseries, will pen the six-part series. Carey is a veteran scripted comedy and drama producer whose credits include "This Is Jinsy", the crime drama "River", and the current BBC One drama "Apple Tree Yard", starring Emily Watson.

Read the article in full here.

The musical Les Miserables is based on the novel Les Miserables by French poet and novelist Victor Hugo. Premiering in Paris in 1980, it has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and original French-language lyrics by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, alongside an English-language libretto with accompanying English-language lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The London production has run continuously since October 1985 - the longest-running musical in the West End and the second longest-running musical in the world.

The Broadway production opened in March 1987 and ran until May 2003, closing after 6,680 performances. It is the fifth longest-running Broadway show in history and was the second-longest at the time. The show was nominated for 12 TONY AWARDS and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. A Broadway revival opened in 2006 at the Broadhurst Theatre and closed in 2008, and a second Broadway revival opened in 2014 and is currently running at the Imperial Theatre.

In 2012, a film adaptation from Universal Pictures hit theaters. Directed by Tom Hooper, and scripted by William Nicholson, Boublil, Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer, the film starred an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, and Amanda Seyfried. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Image courtesy of Les Miserables Official Site

