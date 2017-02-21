BWW Morning Brief February 21st, 2017 - EVERYBODY Off-Broadway, Florence Henderson Memorial and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Movies News Desk - February 20, 2017

BWW has a first look at Emma Watson performing the film's opening number 'Belle'! Check it out below. . (more...)

2) Lindsay Lohan Wants to Be 'Ariel' for Disney's Live-Action LITTLE MERMAID Musical

by Caryn Robbins - February 20, 2017

As BWW reported last August, Disney has put in place an all-star team to write music for a live action feature adaptation.. (more...)

3) Chita Rivera & Tommy Tune Will Hit the Road this Fall on the 'Two For the Road Tour'

by BWW News Desk - February 20, 2017

This morning, the TODAY show's Al Roker sat down with Broadway icon Chita Rivera for his Living Legends series.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 20, 2017

Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) presented the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.. (more...)

5) BWW Contest: Enter To Win A Copy Of the Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Cast Recording

by BWW Contests - February 20, 2017

We're giving away three copies of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Broadway Cast Recording! Enter the contest today for your chance to take one home!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's EVERYBODY opens this evening Off-Broadway.

- 9 CIRCLES, starring Josh Collins, starts tonight at The Sheen Center, while FISH MEN opens at INTAR...

- HAMILTON's Renee Elise Goldsberry is honored with the 2017 Texas Medal of Arts.

- And Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, Chita Rivera and more take part in a memorial for Florence Henderson today in New York City!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside this weekend's CRAZY FOR YOU concert with BWW photographer Walter McBride!

#GivingTuesday: Yesterday, THE 24 HOUR PLAYS held a benefit to honor artist and activist Spencer Cox.

Spencer Cox. Photo by Walter Kurtz.

What we're geeking out over: Hasbro's new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST toy line!

What we're looking forward to listening to: The COME FROM AWAY cast recording - check out the just-unveiled track list!

What we're watching: The legendary Chita Rivera's appearance on the TODAY show yesterday!

Social Butterfly: Lindsay Lohan has made her Disney aspirations clear...

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

And there are too many Broadway talents celebrating their birthdays today to pick just one, so here's a Happy Birthday shout-out to Corbin Bleu (Holiday Inn), Tituss Burgess (Kimmy Schmidt), Christine Ebersole (War Paint) and Kelsey Grammer (Finding Neverland)!

